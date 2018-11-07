Former Liberal cabinet minister gets executive job at marketing firm

Former Liberal cabinet minister Victor Boudreau has landed a senior job at a marketing and lobbying firm with deep ties to the government in which he served.

Boudreau is now the vice-president of business development at M5, a St. John's-based regional firm that billed the Liberal government $4.8 million in 2016-17, including for a lucrative tourism marketing contract. He'll work out of the Moncton office.

M5 also was paid $29,000 to promote the Liberals' 2014-16 strategic program review, an initiative headed by Boudreau to prune spending. A Halifax-based partner for the company also advised the 2014 Liberal campaign.

Boudreau said the company hired him because he has "some connections, if you will, within the francophone and Acadian community."

M5 wants to drum up new clients for the firm in francophone New Brunswick, including private companies, municipalities and organizations.

The former MLA, who did not run for re-election in September, says he does not plan to use his political experience to lobby for M5 clients who want to influence government decisions.

"I won't be doing that," he said. "There's actually a division within M5 that does that. That's not what I would do."

Lobbying ban applies

Legislation passed last year bans any former MLA from lobbying "in New Brunswick or elsewhere in relation to a matter having a real and substantial connection to New Brunswick" for one year.

Boudreau ceased being an MLA on Aug. 23, when the legislature was dissolved for the provincial election.

"Since I've been out of university, I've either worked for politicians or been one myself, and at the age of 48, if I wanted to do something different, it was the time," he said.

Boudreau said he would not play any role in M5's handling of the tourism contract with the province.

"Because it deals directly with government, I don't think there's much, if anything, that I would be able to do there."

A new Progressive Conservative will be sworn in Friday after the Liberals lost a confidence vote in the legislature last week.

The provincial cooling-off period for MLAs doesn't apply to dealing with the federal government, so Boudreau would be free to lobby Ottawa politicians, including some former Liberal allies. But he said he "highly" doubts he'll do that.

Firm tried to dispute Parlee coverage

M5 launched a marketing campaign earlier this year for a group of Shediac businesses, "Citizens of the Truth about Parlee Beach," that aimed to rebut negative publicity about fecal contamination at Parlee Beach.

The business group's website says "misinformation" began because a group of local residents "protested against a potential mega park. The beach became caught up in this argument against development."

As health minister, Boudreau initially denied there was a problem at the beach. But after reporting by CBC News, the government acknowledged contamination going back decades and adopted national water quality guidelines.

Boudreau eventually recused himself from handling the issue because of his investment in the proposed mega-campground nearby and later sold his stake in the project.

The beach was closed eight times in 2017 and 14 times this year because of bacteria. Visits were down 35 percent this summer compared with two years earlier.

No discussions with Shediac group

Asked if he might advise the Parlee business group, Boudreau said, "I certainly haven't had any discussions with any of those companies to date."

He said he's been focusing since he started at M5 last month on ordering his business cards and getting his email and phone set up.

"The companies that you mention, I certainly haven't had any conversations with as of yet."

Scott Mawdsley, a cottager near the proposed campground site who opposed the project and complained about beach contamination, said he wished Boudreau well in the private sector.

"The political fight about Parlee Beach has never been about Mr. Boudreau, whose political record voters are capable of judging for themselves," he said in an email. "It's about ensuring public safety of the tens of thousands of swimmers and it remains so."