'Broken rail pieces' sent to lab as derailment investigation continues

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending "broken rail pieces" to its lab for analysis as part of an investigation into a passenger train derailment last week.

None of the 109 passengers and crew were injured when two Via Rail train cars derailed northwest of Moncton on Thursday afternoon. The train was en route from Montreal to Halifax when two cars at the end left the track but remained upright.

Eric Collard, a spokesperson for the board, said two of the agency's investigators were at the site for several days gathering information.

He said it was too soon to say if the broken rail pieces were the cause of the derailment.

"That's going to be what we're looking for in the next steps of the investigation," Collard said.

The agency will continue gathering information from Via and CN Rail, which owns the track.

Repairs complete, service resumes

Jonathan Abecassis, a spokesperson for CN, said repairs to track damaged by the derailment were completed Saturday morning.

Marie-Anna Murat, a Via spokesperson, said in an email that Via's regular passenger service resumed Sunday. The derailment had led to the cancellation of two trains.

It's not clear how long the safety board's investigation could take to complete. CN is also carrying out its own investigation.