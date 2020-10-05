Via Rail suspends Maritime service indefinitely because of COVID-19

Via Rail is suspending service on its Montreal-to-Halifax Ocean line indefinitely as COVID-19 cases spike in several jurisdictions.

Service was stopped March 13 because of the pandemic and was scheduled to start up again on Nov. 1. Via Rail, however, has decided to postpone the resumption of service.

"Recent bulletins by authorities show that a second wave of the pandemic has begun in some regions of the country," Via said in a statement on its website.

"The authorities indicate that this situation is worrisome as we are heading into autumn and winter, which are seasons presenting a high risk for respiratory diseases."

While cases have remained relatively low in Atlantic Canada, case numbers have spiked in Quebec in recent weeks.

On Monday, Quebec reported a further 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

It was the fourth day in a row where new cases were over 1,000.

People allowed to travel to the East Coast from outside the Atlantic bubble have to quarantine for two weeks.

Via Rail said anyone who had purchased tickets will be contacted and refunds will be issued automatically.