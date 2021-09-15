Via Rail's Maritime service is back, despite aging N.B. tracks

New Brunswickers can once again travel by train to the rest of Canada, if they're willing to embark on a lengthy journey of nearly 18 hours from Moncton to Montreal.

Via Rail's Ocean line, which runs from Montreal to Halifax, was temporarily suspended for more than a year in response to the pandemic.

Passenger trains returned on Aug. 11 with once-a-week service, including regular stops at stations in Moncton, Miramichi, Bathurst and Campbellton. But they're forced to reduce speeds to under 50 kilometres per hour on a stretch of aging track between Rogersville and Bathurst.

Transport Action Atlantic, a public transportation advocacy group, has been pushing for federal funding to improve the route.

"Nothing's been done," said Ted Bartlett, the organization's president.

"The bottom line is it takes almost two hours longer now for the train to go from Moncton to Campbellton than it did 20 years ago."

New Brunswick rail line needs improvement, advocate says 2:25 Ted Bartlett of Transport Atlantic Atlantic says the federal government needs to spend money to improve the tracks Via Rail uses in New Brunswick. 2:25

Tracks in northern New Brunswick have faced threats of closure over the past decade, with the province providing funds to Canadian National Railway to save sections facing imminent closure.

The speed at which passenger trains can travel is dependent on the rail line owner and track inspections, Via Rail said in a statement to CBC News.

"We remain committed to serving communities in Eastern Canada and our goal is - and has always been - to provide, to the best of our abilities, a service that can respond to the needs of our passengers," the Crown corporation said.

Travellers arrive at Moncton's train station after riding Via Rail's Ocean line. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

But CN, the owner of the tracks, said it continuously assesses the Newcastle subdivision, which runs from Campbellton to the outskirts of Moncton.

"This subdivision is safe and frequently inspected and there are no speed restrictions," spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault wrote in an email.

No turnaround loop

The condition of the rail line is not the only challenge slowing down the Ocean line.

After arriving in Halifax, the train would normally turnaround before beginning the return trip to Montreal. But, Via Rail lost access to a turnaround route after land was reclaimed by the city's port in Nov. 2020.

That means the train has to return to Moncton in reverse.

Bartlett said reversing the route is creating operational issues for the line's aging fleet and resulting in additional delays. Travelling the entire line from Halifax to Montreal takes about 20 hours – when it runs on time.

The Ocean line has resumed service at four stations in New Brunswick, including Moncton. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

"It effectively is running backwards to Montreal, which means many of the passengers are running rearwards – which is not the way passengers normally like to travel," he said.

Via Rail said it is now using a hybrid train with two locomotives allowing for back-to-back operations. It also said it plans to work on modernizing and refurbishing 71 train cars on regional and long-distance routes, which include the Ocean line.

Reduced schedule

Via Rail said in July it planned to return to full service between Montreal and Halifax at the start of October, running three trains per week. But the Crown corporation recently pushed back that target until at least Nov. 15.

The Ocean operated six times a week until its schedule was cut in half in 2012.

Bartlett said demand for the current once-a-week train has been strong since the service returned to New Brunswick.

"I was just amazed by the number of people waiting to board, it was a peak Christmas season type crowd," he said in an interview.

Via Rail's Ocean line makes several stops between Halifax and Montreal. (Via Rail)

Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau said the service is well used by residents in the region, ranging from students travelling to Halifax for university, to seniors going to Moncton for medical appointments. He said the neglect of the line is concerning.

"They had announced this a number of years back that there would be a million spent on that corridor," he said of the track conditions.

"I remember being on council back and then and we applauded that move. But here we are 2021 and nothing has been done."

The Campbellton station draws additional passengers as a hub for the Gaspé coast. A shuttle bus from the station transports passengers to destinations in the Quebec region.

Comeau said the recent delay in returning to twice-weekly service is discouraging and he hopes it doesn't get pushed back again.

"It's our way of transportation for a lot of people," he said.