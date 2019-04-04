No one hurt when Via Rail train derails in eastern New Brunswick

Two cars of a Via Rail train derailed early Thursday afternoon near Coal Branch, about 46 kilometres northwest of Moncton.

All 94 passengers and 15 crew are safe, and no one was injured, Via Rail said.

The train was travelling between Montreal and Halifax at about 12:35 p.m., when the two cars derailed but remained upright.

A bus was sent to the derailment site to collect passengers from the Halifax-bound train. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

RCMP were dispatched to the Kent County site shortly after.

Via Rail said the train, which is called Train 14, has been cancelled and alternative transportation has been found to take passengers to their final destinations.

People along the route with reservations were being contacted by the company and offered alternative transportation, full refunds or ticket exchanges.

Two cars left the track about 46 kilometres northwest of Moncton but remained upright, Via Rail said. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

Via said it is investigating the cause of the derailment with its partner owners of the infrastructure, meaning CN Rail.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also deploying a team of investigators to the site to gather information and assess the incident.