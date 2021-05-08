2 New Brunswick veterans awarded France's Legion of Honour

New Brunswick veterans Alexandre Mallet and Réginald Basque have received France's highest honour award for their contributions in the Second World War.

This week, the veterans from the Acadian Peninsula were awarded the Legion of Honour by Johan Schitterer, France's consul general in the Atlantic Provinces.

Mallet was one of 7,000 Canadian Forestry Corps soldiers sent to Europe in 1941. He helped get the Allied troops into France with the construction of buildings and was caught in an artillery duel while constructing a dam.

Mallet will turn 100 this month.

Basque was in England in 1943 and later in France. In 1944, he fought in the battle of the Falaise pocket.

Basque fought in the Second World War from 1943-1945. (Consulate General of France in the Atlantic Provinces)

He later helped liberate the town of Bergues.

Basque continued to fight in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany until he was wounded in 1945.

More than 1,200 Canadians have been recognized by France in the Order of the Legion of Honour.

Every year on May 8, France commemorates the victory of the Allies over Germany on this day in 1945.