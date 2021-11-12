New Brunswick veteran's disability claim stuck in limbo

There was a time when you couldn't separate René Houle from his guitar as he hosted family gatherings and regaled loved ones with music.

"I started playing in my 40's … my wife at some point said we'll buy you a guitar and you'll take some lessons and I just love it," Houle said in an interview from his home in Dieppe.

But in the last year, the retired 58-year old's world has gone significantly more quiet, and his guitar lies in a corner of his home, unplayed.

Houle suffered a stroke last fall, and through a series of tests, doctors found that his hearing has been degenerating from a combination of aging and his 35 years of experience with the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. His work, which included peacekeeping as a soldier, brought him into loud and stressful environments.

Either job — with the army or the RCMP — would make him eligible for the disability benefit, according to the description of the program on the government's website.

The diagnosis of his hearing problem was life-changing, said Houle, who had worked as a solider in logistical health and safety when he was with the army.

"I was crying when they told me how much my hearing loss wasn't good because I kind of knew what it meant for me," he said.

Claims process stuck in backlog

In an attempt to fight back against his loss of hearing, Houle filed a disability claim on Jan. 27 and was told that the process would take some time. Houle hoped that the claim would result in getting a hearing aid to correct the problem.

Hearings aids for both ears could cost about $4,000, he was told.

But as the year draws to a close and his hearing continues to worsen, Houle is uncertain why his claim has not yet been approved despite, multiple followups.

Houle said he was informed in October by a representative of Veterans Affairs that there is a backlog stretching back to 2019 of cases that need to be reviewed.

René Houle as a young solider during a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, where he was stationed from August 1987 to March 1988. (Submitted by Gabrielle Houle)

"I was a concerned about the fact that although my case is very simple, and they are telling me that it shouldn't be a problem to get approved, yet there seems to be such a backlog right now that they cannot tell me a time when they are going to get to my request and approve it."

In a statement to CBC News, Veterans Affairs Canada stated the current waiting times for disability benefits is unacceptable. The department was not able to comment on the status of Houle's case for privacy reasons.

Spokesperson Marc Lescoutre noted that between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the department received 40 per cent more disability benefit applications, including an increase of more than 75 per cent in first applications.

Lescoutre said the number of applications received in 2020-21 decreased, perhaps because of the pandemic, but the number received in the first quarter of 2021-22 increased.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay says Ottawa is committed to hiring more staff, but he did not say how many or when. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

As of June 30, there are 15,113 applications, or 12,388 individuals, whose claims are outstanding beyond the 16-week service standard.

The issue of timely assistance for veterans has been a longstanding problem, as the department and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay have acknowledged.

The federal government has committed more than $192 million over two years in additional funding to address the processing of applications.

The department says it has made adjustments over time to its claims system to better streamline the process and hired additional temporary employees dedicated to the issue.

During the pandemic, most employees with Veterans Affairs have had to transition to working remotely in making decisions on disability applications and issuing payments.

In certain situations, applications for disability benefits may be fast-tracked for those who are medically at risk, such as veterans who are in palliative care or at an advanced age, and for those who have an immediate, unmet health need related to their claimed medical condition.

A risk of feeling forgotten

During a month of remembrance of those who lost their lives in combat, Houle is fearful that veterans have been forgotten.

"I worked many years in the military and the RCMP, I was working in the field of health and safety, which is kind of ironic now," said Houle, who is now on a pension.

"I know what it means to people when they get hurt or have a problem at work and they need some support. So the fact now that I'm in a situation like that too, and I'm seeing the system doesn't seem to work really well, it's a concern for me."

René Houle is pictured here with his family, partner Nicole Chartrand, second from left, and two children, Gabrielle Houle, far left, and Celeste Houle. (Submitted by Gabrielle Houle)

For Nicole Chartrand watching her partner of 35 years lose connection with something as closely held as music, has been heartbreaking.

"I mean, this is a young man, he is 58, I'm not talking about a 75-year-ld man. Not that, that would be OK or appropriate not to support someone of any age," Chartrand said through tears in an interview at the couple's home.

"He's just retired a couple of years back, we should be enjoying life, not having it closed down around us."

Houle's hearing issue has extended beyond not being able to play music anymore. Even being among large groups of people can be an audibly painful.

"We went to a restaurant on my birthday," Chartrand said. "This was even early in the year and we went to a nice bistro. It was quiet, but there was some background music with higher notes. We had to hurry and finish and get out because he was very uncomfortable."

To have the claim approved, would mean the world for the whole family.

"At least to have good communication and him being able to return to a pastime that is really life giving to him," Chartrand said. "It would be like night and day and really help for him to be able to move forward and get back to more normalcy of life."