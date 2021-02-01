Legion in Shediac builds 8 new apartments for veterans

Lagging memberships and a pandemic didn't stand in the way of the Shediac Legion constructing eight apartments open to veterans and their families.

Leo Doiron, who stepped down as president of Legion Branch 33 last week, said this wasn't a day he thought he'd see when he took the reins ten years ago.

"At the time we were ready to close the door, like a lot of legions across the province and across Canada," said Doiron.

As of Tuesday, all but one of the apartments are rented, and the final property is being considered by a few possible tenants.

Doiron said two of the units are subsidized by NB Housing, and two are fully wheelchair accessible.

Leo Doiron, former president of Legion Branch 33, said other branches should consider setting up veterans apartments. The new apartments in Shediac are on property adjacent to the Legion, and he hopes the tenants will stop by often once COVID restrictions lessen. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Back when he took on the job, he knew apartments built specifically for veterans were needed, but, "at the time it was quite the laugh, even myself, I was laughing.

"But it was a dream that I had."

Building 'The Bunker'

The work started with fixing up the Branch building itself.

"The building was falling apart," said Doiron.

Doiron said a dedicated group of people got behind the Shediac Legion, breathing new life into the place through hard work, fundraising, and some money from the town of Shediac.

I know there's a lot more people out there to help and I want to be part and parcel of that, - Daniel Woodfield

They built a bar in the basement and called it, The Bunker, "because it was underground, so people start hanging around there and we end up bringing in younger people."

Doiron said they decided to "change the way of doing business" to welcome a new crowd. He said gum chewing and wearing a hat had been prohibited, but rules changed in The Bunker.

"If you serve in the military, I don't think that nobody should tell you to take your hat off," said Doiron, noting the one exception is Remembrance Day.

Membership started to grow, going from about 70 members to over 250.

Pandemic timing

"We have over 50 per cent of our membership that are retired veterans or people that were in the military," Doiron said with pride.

From that solid base, plans for the apartment building started to take shape about two and a half years ago.

The Branch bought an adjacent plot of land, with construction set to begin in March of 2020.

While Doiron said it was not ideal timing, the project worked out because the contracts were signed and prices were already in place.

That was lucky, because prices for construction materials have gone through the roof during the pandemic.

A memorial for Pte. Braun Scott Woodfield, who died on duty in Afghanistan in 2005. His father Daniel, who retired from the military, and mother Beverly live in one of the apartments in Shediac. (Daniel Woodfield/submitted)

"We were fortunate because we could have ran over over budget by $200,000, $250,000 just in the building material itself," said Doiron.

Doiron said he's proud to have completed the project during his tenure as president.

Doiron served in the military for a little over three years, and was deployed in Cyprus. He said he comes from a military family, and now that he's no longer the president of the Branch 33, he plans to spend more time working with homeless veterans.

'Just too much of a reminder'

Daniel Woodfield retired from the military holding the rank of lieutenant-commander and also comes from a long family line of military service.

He and his wife had recently sold their house and were wondering where to go next.

They were checking out another apartment complex in Shediac when they stumbled across the Legion apartment complex.

"We ended up going driving by one morning and noticed that there was a sign on the Shediac Legion saying 'Veteran apartment available'," he said.

They took it, and are happily settled into the two bedroom unit.

Woodfield said there were times in his life when he couldn't be so close to the Legion.

His son, Pte. Braun Woodfield died while on duty in Afghanistan in 2004.

He was 24-years-old.

"Being around that environment sometimes was just a little too much for me, just too much of a reminder," said Woodfield, noting Nov. 11 was the exception.

But as time has passed, Woodfield said he became involved with the Legion again. Now, he's happy to be close to an organization that does so much to help veterans, and that he has the time to help.

"Especially during the Afghanistan situation, so many guys and so many gals really got messed up and they need a lot of care," he said.

"I know there's a lot more people out there to help and I want to be part and parcel of that," said Woodfield.