Vehicle smashes through Kingston parish hall

After being driven through the parking lot of Macdonald Consolidated School in Kingston, an SUV smashed into the Kingston Parish Hall on Tuesday evening.

"It was fortunate that no one was seriously injured," said Rev. Douglas Painter, the priest and rector of the Anglican Parish of Kingston.

The vehicle crashed through the outer wall of the building, went over the stairway to the basement before smashing into an interior wall, he said.

Painter was at home next door to the parish hall when he heard a loud bang.

Members of the Long Reach Fire Department responded to the incident on Tuesday evening at the Kingston Parish Hall. In this photo, the top of the stairway to the basement is visible just under the vehicle. (Douglas Painter/Facebook)

He thought it came from the school but didn't notice anything amiss when he looked out the window.

Then the calls started coming in about a collision with the hall.

He said the fire department was already there when he arrived. One person was taken to hospital but later released.

Painter said he has been in contact with the family involved and, while shaken, they're OK.

The parish's custodian and cat were both in the building at the time of the crash but were unhurt, he said.

Since the hall is only accessible to vehicular traffic through the school parking lot, Painter said it was fortunate the collision happened after school hours.

Painter said an insurance adjuster was scheduled to visit on Wednesday. All activities at the hall are on hold until the hall, which was built in 1990, is deemed structurally safe.

A call to the Hampton RCMP was not returned by publication time.