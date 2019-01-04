31-year-old man dead after highway crash in Fredericton

A 31-year-old man is dead following a motor-vehicle crash in Fredericton on Thursday night.

Sgt. Dwight Doyle with the Fredericton Police Force, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 105, just past the Royal Road overpass.

The crash involved two vehicles and victims were sent to hospital, Doyle said in a statement.

Police did not release the number of victims involved in the crash.

Paramedics, the Fredericton Fire Department, patrol response officers, traffic accident reconstruction team members, the forensic identification team with the Fredericton Police Force and Fredericton roadway operations also responded to the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.