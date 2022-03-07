Cap-Pelé man charged with arson makes brief court appearance in Moncton

A Cap-Pelé man charged after fire destroyed a 105-year-old church in Shemogue in December made a brief appearance in a Moncton courtroom Monday.

A date for a preliminary hearing was to be set for Samuel Jamie Vautour, 26, but the case was set over instead.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux said he was still waiting for some disclosure material from the Crown prosecutor's office.

Vautour has elected trial by judge and jury.

He was charged with a single count of arson related to the early-morning fire Dec. 9 at Saint-Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue, about 55 kilometres east of Moncton.

A fire destroyed Saint Timothée Church in Shemogue on December 9, 2021. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Vautour was arrested and held in custody before being released on bail in mid-January after a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

He will return to court on April 4.