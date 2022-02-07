Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Cap-Pelé man chooses jury trial on arson charge related to Shemogue church fire

Samuel Jamie Vautour was charged in December with a single count of arson related to a fire at the Saint-Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue.

Alexandre Silberman · CBC News ·
Samuel Vautour leaves provincial court in Moncton with his mother. The Cap-Pelé man is facing an arson charge after a fire at a Shemogue church. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

A Cap-Pelé man has elected trial by judge and jury on an arson charge, which was laid after a fire at a southeastern New Brunswick church.

Samuel Jamie Vautour, 26, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday. 

Vautour was charged in December with a single count of arson related to a fire at the Saint-Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue, about 55 kilometres east of Moncton. 

The early-morning blaze destroyed the 105-year-old building after flames quickly spread through it.

Vautour was arrested and held in custody before being released on bail in mid-January following a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation that declared him criminally responsible.

He declined to comment Monday when leaving court with his mother.

Vautour's preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 7.

