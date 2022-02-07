Cap-Pelé man chooses jury trial on arson charge related to Shemogue church fire
Samuel Jamie Vautour was charged after fire destroyed Saint-Timothée Catholic church
A Cap-Pelé man has elected trial by judge and jury on an arson charge, which was laid after a fire at a southeastern New Brunswick church.
Samuel Jamie Vautour, 26, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday.
Vautour was charged in December with a single count of arson related to a fire at the Saint-Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue, about 55 kilometres east of Moncton.
The early-morning blaze destroyed the 105-year-old building after flames quickly spread through it.
Vautour was arrested and held in custody before being released on bail in mid-January following a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation that declared him criminally responsible.
He declined to comment Monday when leaving court with his mother.
Vautour's preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 7.