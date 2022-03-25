Mi'kmaw group accuses Vautour family of cultural appropriation in claim to parkland

Mi'kmaw chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out to oppose the land claim by the family of the late Jackie Vautour involving property within Kouchibouguac National Park.

The Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Métis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property on the province's east coast.

In a statement issued Friday, Mi'kmaw chiefs in the province say the Mi'kmaq hold title to the land that includes the park and the rights have not been extended to the Vautour family or to people the Vautours call Acadian-Métis.

"The Mi'kmaq, the Métis National Council and the Societé de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick have all rejected the notion that 'Acadian-Metis' are a distinct Indigenous group," the chiefs wrote.

"For the Vautours to continue to claim they have a right to the lands in Kouchibouguac through the Mi'kmaq is wrong, and it must stop."

The chiefs also say they have seen an increase in the number of individuals and groups claiming aspects of the Mi'kmaw culture in order to advance their own personal interests. They say it is a form of cultural appropriation.

Jackie Vautour staged a 50-year battle against expropriation after the park was created in 1969, living in a cabin without electricity until his death in February 2021.

Parks Canada has written a number of letters to the Vautour family asking them to remove their belongings and leave the park.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the federal Crown agency said it was sticking to a deadline of the end of this month for the Vautours to leave.

Last year, the New Brunswick's Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by Jackie Vautour that was based on his claim to represent more than 100 people of Métis Acadian Mi'kmaw background seeking title to the park area under the Canadian Constitution.

The federal and provincial government argued the case was an attempt to re-litigate something decided by courts as high as the Supreme Court of Canada.

Vautour's son Edmond says the family still has legal options and is waiting now for a court hearing on some issues.

Edmond Vautour, the son of Jackie Vautour, insists the matter of the land is still before the courts and no action should be taken until it's decided on by a judge. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"The court needs to decide, and not them," Vautour said in an interview Friday after the chiefs issued their statement. "Let's go to court and let the proof be on the table, and a decision will be rendered."

Vautour questioned the timing of the statement from the chiefs.

"Why would those chiefs say such a thing right now when we are so close to having a hearing on the matter? Why are they doing this now? What are they afraid of?"

Vautour said the chiefs need to think the impact of their position on his nieces and nephews, who consider themselves Mi'kmaq.

Vautour and others plan to hold a protest march at the entrance to the park on Saturday.