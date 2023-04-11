Excavator, road closure in Kouchibouguac raise Vautour family's fears

Members of the late Jackie Vautour's family gathered Tuesday at a roadblock in Kouchibouguac National Park, fearing Parks Canada was going to get them off the expropriated property they've been trying to hang onto.

The arrival of an excavator and the closure of roads in Kouchibouguac followed a letter that Parks Canada sent last year warning family members they had to be out of the park by March 31.

RCMP and Parks Canada have closed the northbound side of Route 117, which leads to the area where the Vautour family has a camp.

Jackie Vautour, who died last year, fought unsuccessfully against the expropriation of land from 1,200 families more than 50 years ago. The expropriation was part of the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park.

Vautour lived on the property until his death, and his son, Joseph John Vautour Jr., has continued living there.

More than 30 people, including friends, family members and supporters gathered at the roadblock Tuesday afternoon.

She said police on scene wouldn't answer her questions of say whether anything was happening to her father's camp.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I was seven years old in 1976, when they first bulldozed the house down, seeing everything that day. It was just like reliving the whole experience over again. When my niece first told me, I started shaking."

The 175-acre piece of land includes the same camp Jackie Vautour once lived in, along with an RV, a portable toilet, a teepee and three other camps on the opposite side of the road.

Joseph John Vautour Jr., who goes by Rocky, was in the crowd in front of the road block.

"I came out and then the excavator went by," Vautour said, referring to the construction equipment several witnesses on scene said they saw early Tuesday afternoon.

Parks Canada previously told the family to leave the property by March 2022.

Spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette told Radio-Canada the RCMP are assisting with the closure of a road. He directed all other questions to Parks Canada.

Brenna Ward, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, said in a statement that the road was "temporarily closed" for security reasons.

She did not respond to questions asking if the closure was related to the Vautour camp.