Site demo latest chapter in decades-long dispute with Jackie Vautour and family

In New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park, few signs remain on Wednesday of the expropriated property Jackie Vautour's family had been trying to hang onto for decades.

Parks Canada removed the home, two recreational vehicles, a teepee and several wooden sheds during an operation that took most of Tuesday. The access points to the land were destroyed by creating ditches and are now blocked with concrete barriers.

Jackie Vautour's son, Edmond Vautour, was among a crowd of more than 25 people on Wednesday surveying what had become of the land. He said the move by Parks Canada took him by surprise.

"It's hard to realize, it's like a dream," he said. "I can't believe the mess."

Family members were briefly approached by police after starting a campfire on the site. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The removal marks the latest chapter in a decades-long dispute over a 175-acre piece of land around 98 kilometres north of Moncton.

Jackie Vautour, who died in 2021, fought against the expropriation of land from families living in the area. The process was part of the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park.

On Tuesday, RCMP and Parks Canada officials closed Route 117 north, about eight kilometres away from the Vautour's camp.

As the operation to remove the Vautour's belongings was underway, about 35 family members and supporters gathered at the road blockade.

Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau said he disagrees with how Parks Canada approached the situation. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

After the road reopened, family members made their way to the contested property early Wednesday morning to survey the scene. There was little left to see, with pieces of metal and wood scattered on parts of the ground.

Near a tree, flowers mark the spot where the family says the ashes of Jackie Vautour and one of his sons are buried.

Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau was on scene speaking with family members. He said he disagrees with how Parks Canada approached the situation.

"It's really the lack of sensitivity and no communication. I know it's been an ongoing issue for many years, but I think, you know, continued dialogue would have been and is always the way to go," he said.

End of an 'illegal occupation'

Parks Canada said Tuesday it packed up the belongings of the Vautour family and removed them to end the "illegal occupation" of the park. It said in a statement it tried to work with Jackie Vautour's widow, Yvonne, to move them to a "desired location" outside the park, but the offer was refused.

Under a 1987 agreement with the New Brunswick government, according to Parks Canada, Jackie Vautour said he would leave the land in exchange for 110 acres outside Kouchibouguac Park and $228,000. It says he accepted the money and land, signed the agreement, but refused to leave.

Edmond disputes that his father made an agreement with Parks Canada.

Jackie Vautour continued to live on the property until his death. His son, Joseph John Vautour Jr., was living there until Tuesday morning.

Edmond said his family will continue to fight for the land and is "not backing down." Several family members gathered near the former site of the home and started a small campfire.

"We're going to put teepees and tents and we're going to continue. We ain't going to stop because they did that."