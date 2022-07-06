Replacement of 'iconic' Vaughan Creek covered bridge set to open this summer

The small New Brunswick village of St. Martins is often portrayed with two covered bridges and a lighthouse all in the same photo.

But in 2021, the original Vaughan Creek covered bridge, built in 1935, was removed due to deterioration.

St. Martins has often been portrayed using three landmarks all in one photo, the Vaughan Creek covered bridge, the Hardscrabble covered bridge and the lighthouse. (Ray Boucher)

It was a controversial decision. The province originally wanted to replace the bridge with a two-lane metal structure to "mimic" the covered bridge.

Ray Boucher, president of the Covered Bridge Conservation Association of New Brunswick, was disappointed when the original covered bridge was going to be removed.

"We got together and decided that we had to do something about it," he said. "We started with the petition-signing rally at the bridge here a couple of years ago and it sort of grew from there."

The original design for the Vaughan Creek covered bridge was a metal bridge with a wooden hood to "mimic" a covered bridge. (Submitted by Ray Boucher)

Historical significance

Boucher said after a year of pushing, the government announced the bridge would be made of timber, and that satisfied most of the members of the association that it would remain a true covered bridge.

He said even though the bridge isn't the original, it still holds historical significance.

It's the first New Brunswick covered bridge to be replaced by a true timber structure and the first two-lane covered bridge, said Boucher.

In years to come, he said it will become a heritage bridge.

"I would love to be the first one across," said Boucher with a laugh.

He said not having the covered bridge while the replacement was being built has been a hardship for some gift shops nearby.

Compromise

Jordan Jamison is president of the St. Martins and District Chamber of Commerce.

He co-owns Red Rock Adventure and Shipyard Cafe.

Jamison said the Vaughan Creek covered bridge was "iconic."

Jordan Jamison, a St. Martins business owner, said he looks forward to taking visitors paddling under the Vaughan Creek covered bridge. (Submitted by Jordan Jamison)

"It was really a pretty big deal for everyone, not only just in the village but internationally," he said.

He said the replacement bridge will allow for infrastructure upgrades and larger vehicles, but it will still be similar to the original covered bridge.

"That was a fantastic compromise between the tourism world and the reality of an area that's growing."

When the bridge is complete, Jamison is looking forward to taking people for a paddle under the bridge and up the Irish River.

He said even if the replacement bridge doesn't hold the same historical significance, it will still bring a sense of identity and pride to the people of St. Martins.

Jamison said a steel bridge would have taken away a piece of what made the village special.

The two-lane Vaughan Creek covered bridge is set to open to traffic this summer. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"The fact that everyone kind of was able to communicate and work together on this was really a big win for the village of St. Martins."

The build

The Vaughan Creek covered bridge is set to open to traffic this summer, but the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure did not respond before the deadline with a specific date. They also did not provide a name of the engineer or the company providing the timber.

The construction is being completed by Dunbar Construction Limited.

Dunbar Construction Limited is building the $5.5 million project. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The replacement project will cost $5.5 million.

The Vaughan Creek covered bridge is one of 58 covered bridges in the province, 54 of which are maintained by the provincial government.

Community bonding

Carmel Vivier, the president of the Quaco Historical and Library Society and manager of the Quaco Museum, called the decision to take down the old bridge a "powder keg."

"It brought the village together," she said. "And we're so pleased that we at least have a covered bridge again."

"It also allowed everybody to have a voice. That's why they rose up, I think," said Vivier. "This was our community."

She said when visitors come to the area 10 years down the road, at least there will be a wooden covered bridge, even if it isn't the original.