2 cases of vaping-related illness suspected in New Brunswick
Health officials warn potential long-term effects of vaping remain unknown
New Brunswick health officials say two cases of severe pulmonary illness are likely linked to vaping.
"We have taken proactive steps here in New Brunswick to ensure efficient reporting by physicians," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Friday.
"I encourage physicians to remain on alert for potential cases, to report them to Public Health and to continue to collaborate as we maintain our surveillance efforts."
The news release states provincial officials reported the two cases to federal officials. They have been classified as "probable" in relation to vaping, the news release states. No other details were released.
Russell said people who use or have used vaping products, including cannabis, should monitor themselves for symptoms of pulmonary illness.
Those symptoms can include coughing, shortness of breath and chest pains. The news release states those with the symptoms should "promptly" seek medical attention and tell health-care providers that they vape or have vaped in the past.
"Vaping is not safe for young people or pregnant women," Russell said in the news release. "I remind all New Brunswickers that vaping is not without risk and that the potential long-term effects of vaping remain unknown."
The announcement follows a confirmed case of vaping-related illness in Quebec and cases in the United States.
The U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says 1,299 lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes, vaping, or related products have been reported as of Oct. 8 in 49 states. There have been 26 deaths reported in 21 states.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has told provincial and territorial health authorities to report probable and confirmed cases in their jurisdictions.
