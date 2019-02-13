'Valentine's Day mayhem': Snowstorm keeps florist shop busy just before Feb. 14

A snowstorm on the day before Valentine's Day is the last thing a florist needs during the busiest week of the year.

Still, Rob Brewer, part-owner of Grower Direct Flowers in Fredericton knew he needed to go into work today to prepare for tomorrow.

Since Fredericton Transit services were cancelled most of the day Wednesday, Brewer had to pick up all three of his employees to keep up with the workload.

"We had no choice," Brewer said. "We needed to be here today."

Roses will be in high demand Thursday, so much so that Brewer expects to have an extra delivery truck on the road. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

While most people wouldn't have expected the store to be open on such a stormy morning, Brewer said there was plenty to do to prepare for Valentine's Day.

"We are in the middle of Valentine's Day mayhem."

The storm means the holiday will be even busier than usual. He expects to have one extra delivery truck on the road Thursday.

Each year, men buy 95 per cent of the flowers Brewer sells for the occasion, but a few "get smarter every year" and order ahead, he said.

Floral designer Susie Dixon said the sweet nothings that get written on bouquet cards are secrets kept safe with her. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Susie Dixon, a floral designer at the shop, said that this time of year is always busy, but she gets to do the thing she loves.

"I just basically go into a world of my own."

And those secret little love notes you have written on the cards that come with the bouquet you ordered? Dixon is the one who sees them, but said those romantic secrets are safe with her.

"I don't discuss those things."