Val-Comeau seafood plant goes up in flames

A seafood processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick has gone up in flames Thursday afternoon.

A plume of thick black smoke could be seen coming from Les Pêcheries de Chez Nous facility in Val-Comeau, a small coastal community now part of the regional municipality of Tracadie.

Emmaneul Moyen, a representative of the Maritime Fishermen's Union, told Radio-Canada it's devastating news. He said about 100 local fishermen sell their catch to the plant, which had been operating at full capacity.

"We are probably talking about 250 workers," he said.