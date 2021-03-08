Nearly one in two employees in some nursing homes has still not completed their consent form for vaccination, according to the most recent data from the association that represents the province's nursing homes.

The New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes advocates on behalf of all 70 licensed nursing homes in New Brunswick.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the association confirmed that 90 per cent of residents have received their COVID-19 vaccine, but noted much more hesitation among employees.

Only 55 per cent of them accepted the vaccine during the first round of vaccination.

According to the association's executive director, Jodi Hall, this data comes from an average of nursing homes based on the number of consent forms received.

"We plan to continue training with staff to address any questions and concerns they may have," Hall said, adding that she hopes that as the vaccination campaign accelerates, the number of staff consenting to the vaccine increases.

CBC News has reached out to Public Health for a response.

The department has repeatedly said it plans to have all nursing home employees and residents vaccinated by the end of March before moving on to the next vaccine group in April.

For the French-speaking Association of Special Care Homes in New Brunswick, which mainly represents small and medium-sized establishments, the proportion of employees who have not consented to be vaccinated is lower.

According to president Kevin Vienneau, about 20 per cent of employees have refused to be vaccinated.

"Of course we would like everyone to have it," Vienneau said. "But it's not an obligation. So as long as it's not mandatory, we can't really do anything."

Many reasons for refusal, manager says

At the McGraw Residence in Bathurst, 12 out of 25 employees have so far agreed to be vaccinated.

According to manager David Duguay, it is mainly student employees who refused the vaccine.

Duguay said staff are encouraged to have the vaccine, but this can be challenging when someone has a "pre-conceived idea" about it.

He said the reasons for refusal are varied, but he thinks a lack of information about the vaccine is at the root of the problem.

He'd like to see Public Health bolster its communication strategy around the vaccines.

"There is a great need for information," Duguay said. "There is too much misinformation circulating everywhere."

'Many people are afraid, this is brand new, there is not enough research,' says Janice Melanson, second vice-president of the New Brunswick Nursing Home Unions Council. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

Janice Melanson, second vice-president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions and a nursing assistant at Villa du Rest in Moncton, echoed that concern.

She said the lack of research around the vaccine has hurt acceptance rates.

"Many people are afraid, this is brand new," Melanson said.

Melanson declined to say whether or not she will be vaccinated, but said she thinks protection will be ensured if a majority of employees and residents are vaccinated.

'It doesn't hurt and we're not sick with it'

Villa des Jardins resident Juanita Chamberland doesn't understand the reluctance to get vaccinated.

She's had her first of the required two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting for her second.

"It doesn't hurt and we're not sick with it," she said.

Chamberland said a close friend of hers — a resident at another Edmundston care home, Manoir Belle Vue — died of COVID-19.

She'd like to see the government make the vaccine mandatory because the possible consequences of refusal are too great.

The New Brunswick Medical Society, however, doesn't think making the vaccine compulsory is the way to go, and doesn't plan to campaign for that to happen.

"We believe that a strong education and awareness strategy should be used to educate all New Brunswickers about the safety, effectiveness and value of vaccines," agency president Dr. Jeff Steeves said.

"We encourage all citizens, including doctors and other health-care providers, to get vaccinated as soon as they can."

Can you be fired for refusing vaccine?

Can an employer fire an unvaccinated employee? According to retired law professor Michèle Caron, the short answer is yes.

The employer generally agrees and the courts accept that vaccination may be required, Caron said.

But she noted there are several nuances to consider in the case of nursing homes.

For example, she said, the employer would have to demonstrate that vaccination is indeed necessary because of very high risk.

In a non-unionized workplace, she said, the employer could potentially lay off an employee who refused vaccination other than for health or religious reasons.

"It seems that we are less contagious when we are vaccinated and therefore the employer could be justified" in this case, Caron said.