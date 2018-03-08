Vaccine mandate for government workers impacts school bus routes

A number of school bus routes have been impacted due to the province's vaccine mandate for government employees.

Starting Monday, school bus drivers had to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or would be put on unpaid leave.

This comes as the province was already experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers.

CBC News reached out to all four anglophone school districts to determine how many drivers were off work because of the vaccine mandate.

None of the districts would provide an exact number, although Anglophone School District North said there's been "minimal impact."

Number of routes cancelled

CBC News reached out to Education Minister Dominic Cardy, but he was not made available.

In a statement, Flavio Nienow, spokesperson for the department of education and early childhood development, confirmed a number of routes had been impacted by COVID–related issues.

"A number of school bus routes have been cancelled due to staffing pressures related to GNB's vaccination policy requirements, logistical needs, isolation requirements or illness," said Nienow.

"A number of school districts have experienced challenges since the beginning of the year and we thank families for their patience as districts work diligently to resolve these issues."

At least six routes were either cancelled or delayed in Anglophone School District West and a further eight in Anglophone School District South.

Some of those routes were cancelled or delayed because of "mechanical" issues, while some were due to a lack of drivers. Several had no reason listed.

Nienow said the province has made efforts to attract more school bus drivers.

"The department has held 11 driver training courses for more than 100 trainees and will continue to host more through the year," said Nienow.