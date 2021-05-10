N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fredericton region less likely to go into lockdown

With more people getting vaccinated, it's less likely the Fredericton region will go into lockdown, says New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

There are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, but 55.9 per cent of the New Brunswick population has received a least one dose.

"We are in a different situation with the percentage of the population vaccinated right now and that will just get better over time," said Dr. Jennifer Russell Tuesday morning.

Public Health has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the Fredericton region for more than a week.

"We're looking at all those triggers to make our risk assessment," she said.

These include, case counts, hospital capacity and the ability to continue contact tracing.

"Because we have so many people vaccinated now, those same things that are indicators for us and triggers, aren't necessarily translated into the same proportion of people being hospitalized."

Russell said the cluster of cases in the Fredericton region still isn't as bad as the outbreak in the Edmundston region earlier this year, when 20 people were hospitalized at one time and some people needing intensive care had to be transferred to other hospitals in the province.

"Could it become like that Zone 4 outbreak? It definitely could," Russell said. "But we seem to be holding our own right now."

Russell said each of the 75 cases in the Fredericton region is a new travel-related case or is connected to the original COVID-19 cluster at the Delta Hotel in Fredericton.

Russell is urging New Brunswickers to be aware of their surroundings and take responsibility for looking at the COVID-19 exposure list.

"Situational awareness for every individual is very important … so we can get through these next few months," she said.

Meanwhile, some New Brunswickers are already getting their second dose of vaccine.

Right now, New Brunswickers over the age of 18 are eligible to be vaccinated.

Russell said details about vaccinated people under 18 will be coming soon.

Fredericton resident Carey Carle, 58, died May 20 after suffering an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine, his family said in his obituary. Public Health announced the province's second death from the AstraZeneca vaccine, of a person in their 50s, on May 21, but did not confirm the identity, sex or zone of residence of the individual. (York and Miramichi Valley Funeral Homes)

Fredericton man died after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine, family says

The family of a Fredericton man who died last week says his death was caused by an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Carey Albert Carle, 58, died Thursday after suffering an adverse reaction to the vaccine, according to his obituary.

Family members did not wish to comment on Tuesday, but in the obituary, they note that Carle was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and darts.

He was married, had a son, Adam, who was "the highlight of his life," and had a close relationship with his parents, Glen and Fern Carle, whom he saw almost every day.

The obituary does not mention what sort of reaction Carle suffered, nor when he received the vaccine.

The family noted that, "in lieu of flowers, Carey would hope that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for another person in his name."

Public Health does not comment on details of COVID-related or vaccine deaths, citing confidentiality reasons.

However, the chief medical officer of health confirmed at a COVID-19 update on Friday that an individual in their 50s had died because of an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The person in their 50s received their first dose on April 11 and went to an emergency department with symptoms of a blood clot 17 days later, Russell said at that time.

It was the second AstraZeneca-related death in the province, with the first being reported on May 5.

In that instance, a resident in their 60s died after developing blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On May 13, the province announced that it would stop giving the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose to the general public but would continue using the product.

The province will continue to use AstraZeneca for second doses. It will also be offered to people 55 or older who are confined at home and don't have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage and can't be transported to them. They must provide their informed consent.

"There are risks with this product, but there are also benefits when it is used appropriately," said Russell.

What about the Atlantic bubble?

As summer looms, there still isn't a date for the reopening of the Atlantic bubble.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said officials are watching what's happening in all four Atlantic provinces.

"We're monitoring the situation," she said.

Russell said COVID-19 numbers are dropping in Nova Scotia, but they aren't as low as they need to be to reopen the Atlantic bubble.

"But we will keep having those conversations," Russel said.

Nova Scotia reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are 894 active cases in the province, according to the Nova Scotia COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 15 active cases in Prince Edward Island and 89 active cases in Newfoundland.

15 new cases reported Monday

New Brunswick Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 11 in the Fredericton region.

Two COVID-19 were confirmed at Priestman Street Elementary School in Fredericton over the long weekend.

Students, staff and their households are being asked to self-isolate until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

A positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Connaught Street School in Fredericton.

On Sunday, students, staff and household members were asked to self-monitor for two weeks. There was to be no school for students on Tuesday. Instead, teachers were to contact families about distance learning.

With 75 cases, Fredericton has more than half the 134 active cases in the province. There have been 2,144 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, 1,966 recoveries and 43 people have died from the coronavirus.

Seven patients have been hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care.

New public exposures

Public Health identified nine new public exposure sites on Monday, all in the Fredericton region.

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 St. Mary's St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Previous public exposures

Public Health said the dates a perviously reported public exposure at the Fredericton YMCA daycare were incorrect. The correct dates are:

Fredericton YMCA daycare, 570 York St., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19

Fredericton region:

Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, May 15, between and 2 and 4 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, May 15, between and 2 and 4 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 1399 Regent St, Fredericton, May 16, between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 1399 Regent St, Fredericton, May 16, between 2 and 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton, May 16, between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton, May 16, between 8 and 10 p.m. Walmart , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m. Dollarama , 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, May 17, between 6 and 8 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, May 17, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, May 17, between 5 and 7 p.m. Fadi's Pizza , 312 Main St., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 312 Main St., Fredericton, Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 19, between 5 and 8 p.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, May 19, between 5 and 8 p.m. Christ Church (Parish) Church , 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton, Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church , 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Petro Canada , 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre , 300 Saint Mary's St., Fredericton, May 18 and May 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

, 300 Saint Mary's St., Fredericton, May 18 and May 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, Wednesday, May 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m.

, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon.

, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m. and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar , 22 Route 628, on May 15 , between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m.

, 22 Route 628, on May 15 between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market , 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon

, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing , 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon.

, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot , 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton , 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16.

, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CJ Munn Equipment , 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. McMath Law Office , 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi , 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight , 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café , 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m.

, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank , 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub , 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer , 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant , 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Progressive Credit Union , 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger , 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's , 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Costco , 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A&W , 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m.

, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. NB Power , 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel , 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building , 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys , 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m.

, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni , 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m.

, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 and 7 p.m. The Drome , 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m.

, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 and 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart , 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m.

, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant , 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16.

, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16. Tim Hortons drive-thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Wolastoq Wharf , 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

Moncton region:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Edmundston region:

Tim Hortons , 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Bathurst region:

Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m.

Flight exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

– from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: