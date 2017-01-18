Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Fredericton

Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out early Monday morning in Fredericton.

The blaze started just before 3 a.m., at a vacant house along the first block of Young Street on the north side of the city.

Platoon captain Blair Sullivan of the Fredericton Fire Department, said the house is still standing but suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

He said part of Young Street was also blocked off while crews battled the early morning fire. The street has since reopened, as firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m.

There were 17 firefighters and five trucks on scene, Sullivan said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.