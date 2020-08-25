Rundown Courtenay House to be demolished by city crews in Saint John

A once grand, 1800s-era institutional building on Saint John's central peninsula, is now slated for demolition.

The building at 149 Broad St., previously known as the Courtenay House, had most recently been a special care home and, in earlier times, a "home for aged women in reduced circumstances."



For years, the building has gone unheated. It has numerous broken windows and there's clear evidence of water and ice damage from leaks in the roof.

Loose bricks can be seen outside the vacant building, which has also gone unheated for years. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Next door neighbour Vince Comeau says a heavy wood trim feature from a second-storey gable fell from the building two years ago, levelling his fence.

He paid for the fence repair himself after failing to find a property owner.

'It should come down'

Comeau said he's relieved the building will be demolished.

"It's derelict — been derelict for years," he said. "Kids go in there and do whatever kids do in there. And it's not safe. I've seen it. It should come down."



The building has been determined by a city engineer to be hazardous to the public because it's vacant and dilapidated.



Coun. Donna Reardon, who typically advocates for heritage buildings in the city, said the building should've been torn down a long time ago.

Neighbour Vince Comeau had to pay to repair his own fence after a piece of the vacant building fell onto his property. (Connell Smith, CBC)

She said the rundown building in her ward sends the wrong message to neighbours and potential investors.



"Nobody wants to live in a neighbourhood with dilapidated or vacant buildings in them," said Reardon. "They're just not safe."

Building changes hands

The building appeared on city inspectors' radar back in 2013, when it looked to be vacant.

Over the ensuing seven years the property changed hands once, with the latest owner, Lang Lee of Guelph, Ont., managing to fend off city deadlines to comply with repairs on three occasions by finding buyers to take over the property.

But sale agreements, for July 2019 and February, 2020, later fell through.

The third — unnamed buyer — was to take over the property Aug. 6, but the building remained in Lee's name as of Tuesday. Council finally approved demolition on Aug. 17.



A city report says the buyer is still seeking an extension to the deadline to make repairs. The report estimates demolition costs will exceed $125,000, while the building itself is assessed at $35,000.



CBC News was not able to reach Lee on Tuesday.