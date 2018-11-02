31 vacancies, including 6 mayoral spots, up for grabs in municipal byelections

After a long provincial election season, Election NB is set for another busy few weeks as nominations opened Friday for municipal byelections.

There are 31 vacancies in 23 communities, the highest number of byelection contests since at least 2008.

The vast majority of vacancies are for councillors, but six mayoral positions are also up for grabs in the elections planned for Dec. 10.

There are openings for mayor in Aroostook, Doaktown, Hanwell, Minto, Shediac and Sussex Corner.

Before this round of byelections, the highest number of vacancies to fill since 2008 occurred in the fall of 2014, when there were 24.

"It's certainly a large number of vacancies for municipal byelections," said Kimberly Poffenroth, the province's municipal electoral officer.

"Whether or not it's the highest ever I really couldn't say for certain."

Poffenroth said it's only been about a decade since the province moved to hold municipal byelections at the same time. Before then, they were held irregularly.

Now the province generally holds two rounds of byelections in the years that regular municipal elections aren't held — one in the spring and one in the fall.

Election hangover

Saint John Harbour MLA Gerry Lowe's former Saint John council seat will not be a part of this round of byelections. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

Poll workers have already had a couple of busy months, and things are unlikely to let up with the large slate of votes now scheduled.

"Logistically, it's taking a little bit of extra time but we're ready to roll with this election," Poffenroth said.

"It is definitely taking some focus away from the immediate cleanup after the provincial election."

One loose end since the Sept. 25 provincial election has to do with Gerry Lowe's now vacated Ward 3 seat on Saint John council.

Saint John misses deadline

Lowe resigned the seat after being elected as a Liberal MLA in the riding of Saint John Harbour, but that municipal vacancy will not be part of the 31 vacancies filled in December.

"The council has to accept and then declare the vacancy to us, and they have two months after the resignation to do that," said Poffenroth.

"Saint John common council didn't declare the vacancy to us in time to be included in the byelections."

Out of the 31 vacancies, three are directly related to September's provincial election.

Nominations close on Friday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.

Municipal byelections will be held on Monday, Dec. 10.