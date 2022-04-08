Ride-hailing company blames insurance issue for Fredericton launch delay

A ride-hailing business that's trying to expand to New Brunswick says it's facing a "major roadblock" with driver insurance.

Uride announced in November that it intended to start operating in Fredericton before the Christmas holidays.

But close to four months past that target, founder Cody Ruberto says the company, which already operates in British Columbia and Ontario, still only has about a third of the drivers needed to get going in New Brunswick.

The problem, said Ruberto, has to do with the province's insurance requirements.

"It won't work the way that it's currently set up," he said.

According to the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, drivers have to advise their insurance company if they want to start working for a ride-hailing company.

And the insurer can either refuse coverage, issue an amendment to the driver's policy or charge a higher rate because they'd have an increased risk of incurring a claim.

The company is also within its rights, the commission said, to require a minimum number of driving years in Canada as a condition for that kind of amendment or endorsement.

Ruberto said his company had reached out to many insurance companies, and only a couple seem to be offering the required coverage, with higher-priced premiums and on condition of six years of driving experience in Canada.

"This has discouraged many of our applicants to continue with the process," said an online notice from Uride.

More than 300 people originally applied to be Uride drivers in Fredericton, said Ruberto, but only 10 have proper insurance in order. And it would take 30 to 40 to begin operating.

Cody Ruberto says New Brunswick's insurance rules, which are similar to several other provinces,' are presenting a roadblock for his ride-hailing company. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Many don't have the required Canadian driving experience because they are newcomers to the country, he said.

For some, higher insurance rates would be a deterrent.

For others, like Craig Buchanan, switching insurance companies was simply more than he was prepared to do for a side-gig as a ride-hailing driver.

Buchanan said he has a full-time day job but was hoping to drive for Uride on evenings and weekends.

Driver gave up

"I'm a little bit discouraged," he said.

Buchanan said he paid out of pocket about $80 to get a Class 4 driver's licence, a criminal background check and an updated motor vehicle inspection and had been looking forward to a $500 signing bonus. He was "kind of surprised" to hear from the company that he'd have to switch insurers.

"I've been with my company for years," he said.

"I said I wasn't interested and I just kind of left it at that."

Uride even offered to cover the difference in his premiums for six months, he said.

Ruberto said his company is willing to take on higher insurance costs to address the issue. He'd like the ability to expand the company's policy to provide more coverage for drivers.

That's the way it works in Ontario, he said. Uride covers drivers the whole time they have their app on.

But that idea doesn't seem to be getting any traction in New Brunswick, said Ruberto.

"It feels like going in circles," he said.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety Motor Vehicle Branch, which Ruberto said he'd been dealing with, referred an inquiry from CBC News to the Financial and Consumer Services Commission and Opportunities New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission says it doesn't foresee change in rules. (Facebook)

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission said it is not looking to make changes to insurance requirements for ride-hailing service drivers.

A "standard policy" for them was approved by the superintendent of insurance in March 2021, said the commission, and the same rules apply in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

The policy stipulates that a ride-hailing company's insurance policy covers its drivers from the time they accept a request and are on their way to pick up a passenger until they drop the person off.

But while the driver is waiting for a request, their personal auto insurance would have to cover them.

"It was done this way to prevent a driver from having the app on to be covered by the ride-sharing policy rather than their own policy, when the driver is not actually looking for passengers," the commission said in an email.

"The Insurance Bureau of Canada has advised that the endorsement is readily available from insurance companies in New Brunswick," said the commission.

Hopes for service in 3 cities

Ride-hailing drivers have been able to get coverage in other provinces, it noted.

Ruberto said he has not given up hope that his company will be able to launch in New Brunswick at some point. He said city officials in Fredericton have been very supportive.

Once proof of insurance is received, said a city spokesperson, Uride will have met all of the local bylaw requirements to operate.

Ruberto said he also still envisions launching in Moncton and Saint John, once those cities have bylaws in place.