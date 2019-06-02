Urban teaching farm sees a season of growth

The cool and wet weather has put some crops at the Hayes Urban Teaching Farm in Fredericton behind schedule this spring, but it's not dampening the spirits of young farmers.

This year the program has nearly doubled, growing from six interns to 11.

"People are coming to us who are realizing that things are not quite right in society or the environment and kind of getting back to grassroots to see what kind of change they can make within their community for themselves," said co-ordinator Claire May.

The farm is also offering more options this year, such as food boxes. Hayes will be selling some and the farm is partnering with an Indigenous organization, Under One Sky, to get its produce into the hands of people who might not always have access to it.

Claire May checks on the crops at the Hayes Urban Teaching Farm. (Lauren Bird/CBC News)

"Clients of theirs and people in the community, or maybe people who are struggling to afford food, can access food from Hayes at the price that they feel that they can afford," May said.

One of the interns this year is Tshering Penjor, who's originally from Bhutan. He joined the program so he can become more self-sufficient.

"If I can grow my own food then I'll be eating healthy food. I'll know where my food comes from. So that is my first goal actually."

May said that's been one of the goals of the program all along, to teach people to farm with what they have. "We have virtually no mechanized equipment," she said.

May said there is still room to grow even the the farm is just over half a hectare.