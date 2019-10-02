Urban Planet responds to request for removal of racial slur

Clothing retailer Urban Planet has sent an apology to the Indigenous teacher in Moncton who requested the word "savage" be removed from the company's clothing because it is a racial slur.

"I'm happy that they responded, but really the apology — this isn't about me at all," said Douglas Stewart, an Indigenous teacher at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton.

"The apology really should be done publicly, and I think that would be the next step in the right direction."

Urban Planet's customer service sent an email statement to Stewart on Thursday afternoon, suggesting the company's '"savage" line was inspired by an urban use of the word, meaning "extremely good" or "viciously cool."

Douglas Stewart, an Indigenous educator, says the term 'savage' should be removed from Urban Planet's clothing line. (Submitted by Douglas Stewart)

"We sincerely apologize for any offence taken as a result of your interpretation of the word savage," the company said.

The statement did not say whether the word would be removed from Urban Planet shirts or other clothing.

Stewart learned in late September that Urban Planet was selling orange shirts with "savage" on them when a colleague went looking for a shirt for Orange Shirt Day, held to honour Indigenous children who were sent to residential schools.

"I am concerned with this motif being partnered with orange shirts and orange backgrounds, as the word savage is a highly charged racial slur," Stewart wrote in an email to the company.

In its response, Urban Planet said it was never the company's intention to insult its customers, including Indigenous people.

"As an organization, we are very sensitive to the diverse communities and cultures that we serve and we make every effort to ensure that the core values that guide our organization are reflected in the merchandise that we sell," the retailer said.

Stewart said the shirts resemble those that are worn during Orange Shirt Day, a day meant to honour children who were sent to residential schools. (Urban Planet)

On Friday, CBC News tried to locate the orange shirts inscribed with "savage" but could no longer find them for sale online.

The company is still selling shirts and hats in other colours with the word savage written across them.

Orange Shirt Day, which is held annually on Sept. 30, is meant to educate people and promote awareness about the impact of the residential school system. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Stewart said the use of the word on orange shirts should be addressed.

"The connection … with the word 'savage' is probably not a place any company should be going in this day and age."

Urban Planet has not responded to requests for comment.