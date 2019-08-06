New uptown building will add 32 high-end apartments to Saint John

A six-storey residential and commercial building is planned for the corner of Canterbury Street and Grannan Lane in uptown Saint John.

The building will have 32 high-end one and two-bedroom units. Construction will start in spring 2020 and take about nine months, said Stephen Brittain, who is developing the project, along with Lee Seale.

The building will rise on the same corner where the Telegraph-Journal and Evening Times-Globe were produced before the newspapers were moved to Crown Street in the early 1960s. The old building was torn down, and since the mid-1990s, the lot has been used for a parking garage.

Brittain said he wants the new building, called the Telegraph, to evoke the character of the old building.

Old design kept in mind

"The building that was built there for many, many years was built in a time when design was very different than current modern design, and because of the fabric of the neighbourhood, that design really, in our minds, had to play a role in what we were going to add to that streetscape."

In 2017, the city-owned property had been identified by city hall as one with potential for sale and development.

"We sort of racked our brains to come up with something that would fit and the rendering that's now out in the public eye is very much a concept," Brittain said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Stephen Brittain envisions a mixed-use building, shops and offices on the ground floor, condos on the upper floors. All of this will replace the parking structure at Canterbury and Grannan. 8:31

He said he couldn't provide a figure for the value of the project, which has been in the works for about eight months.

Commercial space on the ground floor of the building may include a restaurant, shop or offices.

The residential units will be targeted at young professionals and retired people, Brittain said.

Working on parking

Brittain said he's received a positive response to his plans for the site, although some people have expressed concern about the loss of parking.

He said he is working with the Saint John Parking Commission to come up with a plan for visitor and tenant parking. There are no plans for a new parking structure in the neighbourhood as of yet, he said.

Brittain said he's hoping the new building will help support local businesses in uptown Saint John.

"We think the more people that are living in the area, the more successful those businesses will be."