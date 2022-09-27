Saint John businesses frustrated by unexpected construction on Prince William

The Uptown Saint John business improvement association is calling for more warning before construction tears up streets in front of area cafés and shops.

Businesses on Prince William Street were taken by surprise Monday evening when they were told the street would be closed Tuesday morning for work on behalf of the owner of 84 Prince William Street, which houses Java Moose cafe.

It's private sector work to install a new water service, a spokesperson for the City of Saint John said in an email.

Saint John-based Canada Homes For Rent manages the building. The company was unaware this work would be taking place, according to Jeff Murray, its president. Murray said the company is now trying to find out who ordered the work and why.

His company took over management of the building a few months ago, and he speculates it could have been scheduled before the building was part of their portfolio.

Nancy Tissington, executive director of the Uptown Saint John business improvement association, said she was 'gobsmacked' to hear part of the street was being torn up for water main work. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Construction workers told staff at Java Moose that the work should finish by Tuesday afternoon.

Frustration over communication to businesses

Nancy Tissington, the executive director of Uptown Saint John, said she didn't hear about the work until around 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was contacted by a business owner on the street.

She said she was "gobsmacked" to hear part of the street was being torn up for underground water main work.

She said more should have been done to make sure business owners were aware of the plan ahead of time. Business owners received a physical notice from Saint John Water on Monday evening.

"We've had a failure in communication on this. I do believe that the businesses in the area received a notice late yesterday evening," she said.

Amanda Ryall is the manager of Java Moose. She said the construction has impacted half of her day's business. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"A lot of those businesses are closed, you know, by 5 p.m., but they received their notification later than that."

Tissington is also frustrated the work is being done on a day when the city will have a few thousand visitors spilling into the uptown area from cruise ships.

"It's rather loud here today. You can see that … it's closed from Princess to King Street. And so that will deter a lot of our visitors today in the area. So that is concerning," she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said the date was chosen by the contractor.

The manager of Java Moose, Amanda Ryall, said she was also frustrated to learn about the construction this morning.

"We didn't find out until an hour before we opened, which puts a time crunch on everything that we have to do for the day."

The sidewalk in front of Java Moose was torn up to make way for water service work. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

With the road closed, Java Moose had to reschedule some deliveries or carry catering orders away on foot.

The shop is still open, but Ryall said the noise and lack of parking has had an impact.

"Realistically, I probably lost half of my day's business," she said.

City working to make notices clearer

There was also some confusion about how the work would impact businesses.

The notice from Saint John Water that caused concern and confusion among business owners. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The notice said water pressure may be impacted for a few hours during the work and included a reminder that under the New Brunswick Health Act, a restaurant can't operate while its water is shut off.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said business owners were notified of a "slight reduction in water pressure."

But the notice made some business owners concerned they'd lose water and have to close, Tissington said. She said businesses should know more about why the work is happening and what it is.

The city is working to avoid confusion in the future, a spokesperson said via email.

"There is an opportunity for the notices to be clearer when the work is being carried out by the private sector. This is something we will be reviewing and looking to improve," said Lisa Caissie, the director of external relations.