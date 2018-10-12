Glowing snapshot of uptown Saint John released by business group

The group Uptown Saint John may have a vested interest in promoting the area as a great place to live, work and play, but now it's released data to back up those claims.

The business improvement association has published its first ever State of the Uptown report.

The report includes population, business and entertainment statistics that paint a picture of the 26-block neighbourhood and what its future could be.

The information is gleaned from the 2016 census, a 2017 membership survey, and various other sources, including the City of Saint John, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and private financial institutions and consulting firms.

Among the highlights, according to executive director Nancy Tissington, is population growth.

The total population of the uptown grew by 15 per cent from 2011 to 2016, to 7,550, while the city as a whole experienced a 2.2 per cent population decline to 67,575.

​Tissington thinks there's been an influx of baby boomers.

According to the report, 16 per cent of the uptown residents are over 65 years old, 39 per cent are in the 35 to 64 bracket, 30 percent are 20 to 34 years old, and 15 per cent are 19 or younger.

"We have seen through our uptown residential tours some folks moving in from the suburbs and taking up residence in our uptown," Tissington said, adding that exact numbers have not yet been compiled.

"We're going to watch that number and I think that's where some of the developers in the city are watching too."

The uptown area is dominated by rental properties, and the residential ones are filling up with people.

Between 2013 and 2017, the residential vacancy rate fell from 11.4 to 4.9 per cent.

The average rent is $710 a month.

Uptown Saint John is seeing an influx of residents as well as visitors from cruise ships. (Submitted by Uptown Saint John)

Though the poverty rate in Saint John is high, people who live in the uptown area are relatively well off.

A typical family's income is about $92,672, compared to $81,540 for a family in greater Saint John and $44,762 on the city's southern peninsula.

Most uptowners work in sales and service (1,300), business and finance (530), or law and government (465).

The data also shows a growing cultural richness.

Immigrants come to city

In the last decade, the uptown area saw a 170 per cent increase in immigration.

Besides English or French, the most common languages spoken are Arabic, which has about 90 speakers, and Korean and Vietnamese, which each have 35.

The vast majority of residents are anglophone — 90 per cent. The total number of francophones is about 100.

People seem to be attracted to what's happening in the area.

Reasons for optimism

Tissington said large crowds have been turning out for uptown events.

The group has infrared pedestrian counters, which have been installed on King Street and Water Street.

During a Moonlight Bazaar in late August, they counted about 8,500 people.

"It's like you're throwing a party and everyone shows up," said Tissington. "It's fun."

The positive signs are enough to give Tissington optimism, despite some ongoing struggles, also evident in the report.

Crime rate falling

For example, 18 per cent of crimes in the city happen in uptown Saint John, even though only 11 per cent of the population lives there.

The report points out the trend is headed in the right direction, however. The crime rate has fallen 41 per cent in the past five years.

The commercial vacancy rate also remains high at 21 per cent.

The group's positive spin on that is to play up the resulting lower lease costs, which it said help outweigh high taxes when compared with business costs elsewhere.