UPS lays off 168 people at Moncton call centre

UPS has confirmed that 168 people working at a call centre in Moncton have lost their jobs.

CBC News has learned the employees were informed of the layoffs earlier Tuesday.

UPS said in a statement the layoffs were part of a "company-wide transformation" and that the changes would "improve our responsiveness to customers."

"We understand that this is a difficult time for our employees in Moncton," said the company in the statement.

"These decisions are not made lightly and does not reflect the quality of work being done by employees."

UPS said the employees affected by the change may be able to find employment within the company by applying for "open positions that they qualify for."

The company said it would assist employees with finding employment, but did not say whether the workers would be offered any severance pay.