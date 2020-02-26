UPS lays off 168 people at Moncton call centre
Statement from company said decision 'does not reflect the quality of work being done by employees'
UPS has confirmed that 168 people working at a call centre in Moncton have lost their jobs.
CBC News has learned the employees were informed of the layoffs earlier Tuesday.
UPS said in a statement the layoffs were part of a "company-wide transformation" and that the changes would "improve our responsiveness to customers."
"We understand that this is a difficult time for our employees in Moncton," said the company in the statement.
"These decisions are not made lightly and does not reflect the quality of work being done by employees."
UPS said the employees affected by the change may be able to find employment within the company by applying for "open positions that they qualify for."
The company said it would assist employees with finding employment, but did not say whether the workers would be offered any severance pay.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.