Surgeon shortage forces weekend closure of labour and birth unit in Waterville
Expectant mothers must travel over an hour to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton
Expectant mothers in the Waterville area who go into labour this weekend will need to travel over an hour to Fredericton to deliver their babies.
The Upper River Valley Hospital's labour and birth services are being diverted to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital for three days due to a lack of coverage by surgeons able to perform emergency caesarean sections (C-section), the Horizon Health Network announced.
The change, which took effect Friday morning, will remain in place until Monday at 8 a.m.
"Even if a pregnant individual feels they are low-risk and do not require a C-section, they must still travel to Horizon's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital for labour and birth, and other pregnancy-related issues as emergency situations can quickly arise during child birth," Horizon said in a news release.
This is not the first time staff shortages have disrupted obstetrics services at the hospital.
In November, Horizon announced labour and birth services at the Upper River Valley Hospital would be moved to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. But it backtracked on that decision within 24 hours.
Horizon said it understands the latest diversion "may be concerning to families that are expecting."
"Please be assured all delivering individuals and their babies will receive safe and quality care at any Horizon facility," it said.
All expectant mothers who are at least 35 weeks pregnant have been contacted by nursing staff about the temporary move, it added.
