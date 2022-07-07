Horizon warns of doctor shortage at Upper River Valley Hospital

Horizon Health Network is asking people requiring non-urgent care to avoid the emergency department at the Upper River Valley Hospital for the next few days.

In a news release the health network said the hospital is facing a shortage of physicians covering the emergency department at the Waterville, N.B., hospital that will last from Wednesday evening until Monday morning.

"Because of this, Horizon is requesting those with non-urgent medical needs to consider alternate options for care, such as visiting an after-hours clinic, calling Tele-Care 811, consulting with a pharmacist or booking a virtual appointment through E-Visit NB," the release said.

Horizon said the emergency department is always there to treat patients in an emergency, and in the case of one, reminds people to call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

"Patients with non-urgent medical issues will experience long wait times as we prioritize the sickest and most vulnerable patients," it said.