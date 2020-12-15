N.B. community under boil order for two months seeks new drinking water source

A community in Upper Madawaska is taking steps to fix an unsustainable drinking water supply.

The well that the former village of Saint–Hilaire has relied on for decades was damaged in the 2008 flood. The village is now part of the amalgamated community of Haut–Madawaska.

The problem has now reached a breaking point and people who live there have been under a boil order since Feb. 2.

The village is asking for approval from the Department of Environment to add two or three more wells to its existing well site, in order to meet the drinking water needs of the community.

"We don't even know if it would be enough to settle the problem," said Haut–Madawaska Mayor Jean-Pierre Ouelette.

He said the issue began in 2008, when a major flood damaged the filtration system of a well that has pumped drinking water to all residents, businesses and the Madawaska Regional Correctional Facility since 1977.

The damage slowed the supply of water substantially.

The community drilled another well and also attempted to clean the initial well twice — in 2012 and again in 2019. Both projects could not produce enough water to meet the demand of the community.

"It didn't meet our expectations," said Ouelette.

He said the well supply increased from 16 gallons per minute to 25 gallons per minute after the cleaning, but dropped back down just a few months later.

Jean-Pierre Ouellet is the mayor of Haut-Madawaska, a rural community in northwestern New Brunswick. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Ouelette estimates it will cost $300,000 to drill additional wells on the existing site and would take at least three weeks to complete.

"If it doesn't solve the problem, we'll have to entertain a new study to find a new site and a new well which could amount to $1.5 million or $2 million dollars," he said.

The former village of Saint–Hilaire has a population of 250 as well as about 90 inmates at the correctional facility.

All projects that are considered to pose a potential risk to the environment must undergo an approval process by the Department of Environment, which can take months to complete.

Vicky Lutes, a spokesman for the department, said in a statement that the project was submitted for review on March 17 and is still in the "very early" stages of the process.

Community concerns, no end in sight for boil order

Ouelette said the water is not clear, and that turbidity is too high for people to safely consume.

Residents can use the water for flushing the toilet and taking showers, but are asked to boil any water they use for drinking or washing fruits and vegetables.

Peter Boutot, Haut–Madawaska's director of public works, said he's received numerous calls from concerned residents who find the drinking water situation "deplorable."

"It's not easy for the residents to boil their water on a consistent basis," he said in French by email.