Another fire at former Kingsclear reformatory

Fire has destroyed another building at the former Kingsclear reformatory.

Upper Kingsclear Fire Chief Murray Crouse said the department got the call around midnight and fought the blaze until 2:30 a.m.

Twenty-five firefighters were on scene, but the entire building was in flames when they arrived.

"Not much to save," Crouse said. "Just kept it from spreading."

An RCMP officer patrolling the area reported the fire.

Crouse said inside the building there were desks, old bed frames and industrial equipment. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

The building was used for storage. Crews found old desks, old industrial equipment and old bed frames.

Crouse said his department, the Fredericton Police Force emergency response team and the RCMP have used the building for training.

The reformatory closed in the mid-1990s, and the property is now in private hands, Crouse said.

Since 2009 two more fires have destroyed what remains of the Upper Kingsclear reformatory school. Earlier last month fire destroyed the main three-storey house on the property. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

In 2009, fire destroyed the Kingsclear Training Centre, where a guard, Karl Toft, had sexually abused some of the residents. Toft was sentenced in 1992 for 34 sex-related offences and has since admitted to as many as 200 additional attacks.

This July, another fire destroyed a house on the Kingsclear property,

The Department of Justice and Public Safety called the fire suspicious but said Tuesday that no cause has been determined.