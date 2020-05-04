Family believes Upper Gagetown murder-suicide could have been prevented

The family of a man at the centre of a tragedy in Upper Gagetown say things may have had a different outcome if Steven Bailey was able to get the mental health help he needed.

Bailey, 53, tried to take his own life on Easter weekend, according to his family.

They say he was hospitalized and then released from the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on April 29.

Four days after being released, Bailey assaulted his partner, who escaped the home on Highway 102. He took the life of her son, 26-year-old Ryan Bright, and then took his own life.

"It's absolutely horrible that he slipped through the cracks as he did and this tragedy honestly could have been prevented," Bailey's daughter-in-law, Erynn Bailey, said in an interview.

She believes her father-in-law was released from hospital in a psychosis, but she does not believe he had an official diagnosis.

Family tried to give hospital information

During his time in hospital, Steven Bailey called his son, Erynn Bailey's husband Ryan, every day.

"He said that he was fearful when he was there, that he thought people were watching him, listening in on the conversations," Erynn Bailey said.

Erynn Bailey says she tried to pass on important information about Steven Bailey's state of mind, but she said the nurse on the phone at the hospital wouldn't listen. (Erynn Bailey)

"[He] didn't want to eat the food because somebody may have poisoned him."

His family didn't feel he was ready to come home. But when Erynn Bailey, who is a nurse, called the hospital's psychiatric unit to make them aware of those conversations, she said they wouldn't take the call, telling her there were "too many hands in the pot."

She said she understood that she wasn't her father-in-law's power of attorney and didn't want any personal information.

"I'm just calling because I feel that I have information that would really help with his care," she said she told the nurse.

But he was released from hospital anyway.

Horizon Health Network didn't respond to a media request about Steven Bailey's case.

The 2018 incident

Scott Bailey remembers his father as a giving person whose world revolved around his two sons.

"He dropped what he was doing at the drop of a hat and [would] help you if you needed it," he said.

What happened at the Upper Gagetown home wasn't the father he knew, he said.

Scott Bailey says his father needed help, but he wasn't able to get it at the hospital. He hopes the tragedy leads to improvements in the mental health-care system. (Scott Bailey)

Scott Bailey realized his father needed help after he barricaded himself inside a home in Ripples in 2018. His family called police and mobile mental health crisis services.

Inside that home, he had a number of items lined up in threes. According to his family, police seized Steven Bailey's firearms after the incident.

Scott Bailey drove his father to the hospital that day, hoping he would get help. But he said the hospital decided not to admit his father.

"All they said in the end was that, 'We believe you're really stressed and you've just gotta stop focusing on the negative and just let the stress go and you'll be fine,'" Scott Bailey said.

But his family continued to worry.

'We turned all the lights out. We hid'

Wade Warren is married to Steven Bailey's sister and he, too, believes things might have ended differently if his brother-in-law was able to get help.

Last fall, he said Steven Bailey threatened to kill Warren's family.

Wade Warren says his family stayed up and hid on the night of the standoff in Upper Gagetown. (Karissa Donkin/CBC)

Warren said he called the police, but Steven Bailey's mother didn't want them to press charges against her son. He said the RCMP told him they couldn't do anything unless they pressed charges.

"We figured that as long as he had a talking to or whatever, maybe that would do something," Warren said. "We didn't really know how bad he was."

But Warren believes it should have been another red flag for police and the health-care system, that something was very wrong.

Months later, after Steven Bailey's suicide attempt, his family hoped that would be a turning point.

"We thought that he was in the safest place he could be," Erynn Bailey said.

"We were so happy that he was going to finally get the care that he needed."

Instead, throughout the night of May 3 and the early morning hours of May 4, the family waited to hear the outcome of a standoff at the Upper Gagetown home.

Warren said police couldn't tell him whether Steven Bailey was barricaded in the home or in the community, leaving his family "terrified."

"None of us went to bed. We turned all the lights out. We hid."

'It could have been prevented'

Police have said little about what happened inside the Upper Gagetown home that day.

They've said a woman at the home was assaulted but was able to leave. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

They've described Bright's death as a homicide and say criminality isn't suspected in Bailey's death, though police haven't identified either man. Police seized a firearm from the home and say they're not looking for any suspects.

Though Scott Bailey only knew Bright for about a year, he said he appreciated how the man welcomed him into his home when he visited, offering food and telling him to make himself at home.

Ryan Bright is remembered as a kind young man, who loved animals. (Facebook)

Warren will remember Bright as a kind young man who loved animals and watching stock car racing. He said Bright worked on his property doing odd jobs from time to time.

"It's an awful, awful shame and it could have been prevented, I believe," Warren said.

Steven Bailey's family is hoping that both families' tragedy will lead to improvements in the mental health-care system, to prevent another family from living their nightmare.

"There's nobody to blame, but I feel wholeheartedly that the mental health system had totally failed him," Scott Bailey said.