Police investigating Upper Gagetown homicide after standoff that left a 2nd man dead

New Brunswick RCMP are treating the death of a 26-year-old man from Waterborough as a homicide following an overnight standoff in an Upper Gagetown home where the body of another man was discovered.

Police were dispatched to the home on Route 102 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a report of a firearms incident. A woman who had been in the home also reported being assaulted, Sgt. Nick Arbour said.

Officers gained entry in the early-morning hours Monday and found the bodies of the 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, about 45 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Arbour said the younger man's death is being investigated as a homicide, but he said the cause of death is still under investigation.

Criminality is not suspected in the death of the older individual, he said.

"We can't get into the details of exactly how the people had died, but what we're saying at this time is that the 53-year-old had died from something not related to criminal activity," Arbour told CBC News.

Police seized a firearm from the residence but did not disclose what type.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

The woman who fled the home was taken to hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Autopsies are being conducted, he said.

Waterborough is about 85 kilometres east of Fredericton.