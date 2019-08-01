Couple's homemade castle near Dorchester a work in progress since 1993

On Route 106, between Memramcook and Dorchester in southeast New Brunswick, there's a home that stops traffic.

Lenny and François Comeau have been renovating it for 25 years, taking it from a run-of-the-mill, somewhat dilapidated house to a do-it-yourself castle.

In 1993, the Comeaus bought the Middleton property that lords over the Memramcook River and promptly started renovating.

"I saw a round tower in Vancouver and it made me think that I wanted to build one," François said.

So he did. But once the first tower was complete, François said, people driving by started to take notice.

Lenny and Francis Comeau's home in 1993, left, and in 2019. (Submitted/Lenny Comeau, Tori Weldon/CBC)

"They started stopping and taking pictures so when I saw that, I said I'm going to build another one."

So he did.

François, 86, worked his entire career in construction. He has the know-how, though he admits he didn't set out to build a castle.

"I didn't have a plan or anything I just built it."

With additions on the back, the couple estimate the house is now at least twice as big as the original footprint.

Lenny likes the towers, though she said she wasn't always sure what the next renovation would look like until François was done.

Francois Comeau wanted something different so, inspired by a house he worked on in Vancouver, he created a unique home that includes towers. (Submitted/Lenny Comeau)

"He said 'OK, I'll build a spiral staircase,' I said 'OK,' but I didn't know he'd have to build an addition.

"He just kept on adding."

Once a structure was complete, François added a concrete stucco finish. Some of his early work is crumbling a bit, so his next step is to repair the stucco and paint.

The view from inside one of the towers, over looking the Memramcook River. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

A large addition remains unfinished inside the house, and François said he was considering adding a tower to the barn.

Lenny has a different priority.

"I'm trying to get after to him to fix the roof because the roof leaks … it's too flat."

Francois Comeau said people who drive by stop and take pictures. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Lenny said living in a house like theirs in a rural area brings a certain amount of notoriety.

"Everybody seems to know where we live."

Asked if he enjoys the work that goes into building such a unique home, François laughed and said he likes to keep busy.



