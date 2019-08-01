Couple's homemade castle near Dorchester a work in progress since 1993
Renovation turns rundown home into a do-it-yourself castle
On Route 106, between Memramcook and Dorchester in southeast New Brunswick, there's a home that stops traffic.
Lenny and François Comeau have been renovating it for 25 years, taking it from a run-of-the-mill, somewhat dilapidated house to a do-it-yourself castle.
In 1993, the Comeaus bought the Middleton property that lords over the Memramcook River and promptly started renovating.
"I saw a round tower in Vancouver and it made me think that I wanted to build one," François said.
So he did. But once the first tower was complete, François said, people driving by started to take notice.
"They started stopping and taking pictures so when I saw that, I said I'm going to build another one."
So he did.
François, 86, worked his entire career in construction. He has the know-how, though he admits he didn't set out to build a castle.
"I didn't have a plan or anything I just built it."
With additions on the back, the couple estimate the house is now at least twice as big as the original footprint.
Lenny likes the towers, though she said she wasn't always sure what the next renovation would look like until François was done.
"He said 'OK, I'll build a spiral staircase,' I said 'OK,' but I didn't know he'd have to build an addition.
"He just kept on adding."
Once a structure was complete, François added a concrete stucco finish. Some of his early work is crumbling a bit, so his next step is to repair the stucco and paint.
A large addition remains unfinished inside the house, and François said he was considering adding a tower to the barn.
Lenny has a different priority.
"I'm trying to get after to him to fix the roof because the roof leaks … it's too flat."
Lenny said living in a house like theirs in a rural area brings a certain amount of notoriety.
"Everybody seems to know where we live."
Asked if he enjoys the work that goes into building such a unique home, François laughed and said he likes to keep busy.