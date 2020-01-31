Upper Coverdale man chooses jury trial on manslaughter charge

An Upper Coverdale man charged with manslaughter has elected trial by judge and jury.

Donald Kyle, 51, is accused in connection with the death of Evan Straight, 19.

Kyle was not present for a court appearance Friday.

His lawyer, Mathieu Boutet appeared on his behalf, and asked for a preliminary hearing, which was set for Aug. 31 to Sept. 11.

On Oct. 13, 2019, RCMP responded to a call about a disturbance at an Osprey Road residence west of Moncton and found Straight with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Straight, also of Upper Coverdale, died later in hospital.

Evan Straight, 19, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound at a house on Osprey Drive in Upper Coverdale. ((Facebook/Evan Straight))

Kyle was originally charged with first degree murder, but the charge was reduced to manslaughter on Nov. 1.

The manslaughter charge was described in court as "committing an unlawful act while using a firearm in a careless manner".

The court heard the gun linked to Straight's death was a 12-gauge shotgun.

Kyle not in custody

Donald Kyle was released from custody on Nov. 1, but must follow strict conditions, including remaining at his home except for work, dental and medical appointments and a five-hour window on Saturdays when he can take care of personal matters.

He must also keep the peace and be of good behaviour, appear in court when scheduled and ask for written permission if he wants to leave the province.

He cannot possess firearms and must abstain from drugs and alcohol.

RCMP Sgt. Jullie Rogers-Marsh previously told CBC News that Kyle and Straight knew each other but wouldn't elaborate.

The obituary for Evan Straight lists Donald Kyle as the partner of Straight's mother, Tanya Wilson.