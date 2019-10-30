Bail hearing set for Upper Coverdale man accused of murder

A bail hearing will be held next week for a 51-year-old Upper Coverdale man charged with first-degree murder

Donald Kyle, 51, is charged in the death of Evan Straight, 19, earlier this month.

Lawyer Mathieu Boutet appeared Wednesday in Moncton provincial court on behalf of Kyle, who did not have his own lawyer when he appeared in court Oct. 16.

Boutet waived reading of the charge and said he has asked that a bail hearing be held in Court of Queen's Bench. It would be held in the higher court because it's a murder charge, he said.

Straight's obituary listed Donald Kyle as the partner of Straight's mother, Tanya Wilson.

Southeast District RCMP said earlier that they were called to Osprey Road at about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 after a report of someone causing a disturbance.

Police found Straight, also of Upper Coverdale, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He died later in hospital.

Evan Straight, 19, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound at a house on Osprey Drive. ((Facebook/Evan Straight))

A preliminary hearing for Kyle was scheduled for March 9 to 13.

A bail hearing will be held in Court of Queen's Bench on Nov. 5 at 1:30 pm.

Boutet has asked for an appearance in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. that day, before the bail hearing.

"My colleague mentioned there may be a review of the charge laid, which would affect bail," Boutet said.