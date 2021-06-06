2 men charged with murder in disappearance of Upper Cape man

RCMP have deemed the disappearance of 38-year-old Jamie Leard of Upper Cape, N.B., a homicide and have charged two men with first-degree murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie and 28-year-old Sean Patrick Patterson were charged in Shediac provincial court Sunday.

A woman arrested with Pottie and Patterson has been released.

Leard was last seen on May 26 in his home. He was reported missing on May 28 and his vehicle was located abandoned in Springhill, N.S., the same day.

While the RCMP discovered human remains near Port Elgin on June 3, they say it's too soon to link those remains with Leard.

"We are still waiting for autopsy results and formal positive identification of the human remains located on June 3, however, investigators have gathered enough information to determine that Jamie Leard died as a result of homicide," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

Ouellette said he couldn't comment on what information led to charges, but said that information should come out in the court process.

Pottie and Patterson will be back in Shediac provincial court on Wednesday.