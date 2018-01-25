Unvaxxed workers set to return to vulnerable sectors Monday with no set guidelines

Hundreds of New Brunswickers who are unvaccinated, or who failed to provide proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, are scheduled to return to their jobs in vulnerable sectors across the province on Monday. But what mitigation measures they will have to follow remains unclear.

This includes about 250 government employees who work in Horizon and Vitalité hospitals, for Extra-Mural/Ambulance NB and in corrections, as well as more than 100 nursing home employees.

"There is great concern" among nursing home operators, said Norm Bossé, the new CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

"They don't want their residents to be infected by anybody, especially the non-vaccinated who may be coming back."

On April 1, the province announced it was dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in vulnerable sectors, effective April 11.

Employees who were placed on unpaid leave last fall for either being unvaccinated or failing to provide proof of full vaccination could return to work, it said, provided they follow all mitigation measures required by their employer, based on Public Health guidance, until they are fully vaccinated.

The change also applies to nursing homes and adult residential homes licensed by the Department of Social Development.

As of late Friday afternoon, however, nursing homes were still awaiting the mitigation measures from the province, said Bossé.

"We thought we'd have them yesterday. We don't have them yet. They are working on them."

The Department of Social Development is still waiting to hear from Public Health, according to spokesperson Rebecca Howland.

"Public Health has been working to establish the mitigating measures, including a clarification on the current definition of full or up-to-date vaccinations," she said in an emailed statement. "Other measures, such as masking and testing, will also be clarified.

"As soon as we receive the directives from Public Health, the department will share them with all licensed facilities across the province, as well as the associations."

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane was unable to provide any answers either.

"I have asked the team for this precise information and I am waiting to hear back," he said.

Nursing home operators are 'frustrated' they're still waiting to hear about mitigation measures for unvaccinated employees because they 'can't turn on a dime' when it comes to scheduling, said Norm Bossé, the new CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes. (Ed Hunter/CBC News file photo)

Bossé said the nursing homes, which have been struggling with staffing shortages, "can use all the manpower they can get."

"So it's not so much that we don't want them, we just want everybody to be safe."

He noted there was no consultation on the policy reversal.

"They didn't contact the association, they didn't contact the homes. It just happened."

Many of the nursing homes expect the "minimum" requirements will be masking and rapid testing three times per week, he said, based on video conference calls Thursday with about 130 representatives of the anglophone sector and 40 of the francophone sector.

But most of them already exercise those measures with all employees.

At the same time, Bossé noted, some people who are vaccinated are contracting COVID.

"So a staff member who is fully vaccinated could pass it on as much as an unvaccinated staff person."

There are outbreaks at 25 nursing homes this week, with 174 residents and 163 staff infected, according to the Department of Social Development.

That's five more outbreaks than three weeks ago, when 165 residents and 121 staff had tested positive.

"That was not brought in by unvaccinated workers, was it?"

"So I'm just saying, look, the fact that they're going in unvaccinated is not a happy thought for anybody. But at the same time, it is happening and everybody's going to have to live with it and just be safe. Mitigate as much as we can."

Breakdown of unvaxxed government employees

The province expects about 250 unvaccinated public service employees to return to their vulnerable sector jobs Monday, said Erika Jutras, spokesperson for the Treasury Board.

These include:

Nursing — 84

Physicians — Five

Patient care support — 21

Specialized health care (social workers, pharmacists, physiotherapists) — 10

Medical sciences (lab, health information etc.) — 25

Institutional – trades, food services, environmental — 57

Clerical/administrative support — 40

Management and non-union — 15

She did not say what mitigation measures they will be required to follow.

"While not a requirement to return to work, Public Health currently recommends three doses for employees in vulnerable sectors," she said in an emailed statement. "We are working [with regional health authorities] and other vulnerable sectors to encourage three doses."

A total of 139 Horizon Health Network employees were placed on unpaid leave, said spokesperson Kris McDavid. He could not immediately say how many are expected to return to work on Monday.

Asked what measures they will be required to follow, Gail Lebel, chief human resource officer, said, "Horizon will follow the guidance and direction of New Brunswick Public Health related to the risk mitigation measures required.

"We are very pleased to welcome these employees back to work and will work closely with them to ensure they follow [infection prevention control] protocols to protect the health of all Horizon physicians, staff and the public," she added.

Vitalité could not immediately respond to a request for information or comment.

84 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes

There are a total of 84 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes in New Brunswick, figures released by the Department of Social Development show. That's up from 64 in mid-March, shortly after the province lifted all COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 988 people are infected, up from 673.

Fifty-nine people have died during the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave, which began in early January, according to department spokesperson Rebecca Howland.

She did not provide any dates, but as of March 17, 51 had died, which means eight of the deaths have been within the past three weeks — six at special care homes and two at nursing homes.

Half of the outbreaks are at special care homes, which also saw the biggest jump in outbreaks to 42, from 29.

Active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care settings Facility type Outbreaks Positive residents Positive staff Deaths (5th wave) Total facilities Total residents Community residences 8 39 25 0 88 603 Memory care homes 6 36 21 4 33 332 Special care homes 42 393 119 23 349 5,565 Generalist care home 3 4 14 0 11 160 Nursing homes 25 174 163 32 71 4,581

"Social Development continues to work with Public Health, and the guidelines they have provided related to managing outbreaks; and follows the guidance of the regional medical officer of health in declaring an outbreak over," Howland said in an emailed statement.

"Social Development continues to support long-term care facilities as they work to bring back a sense of normality for residents as safely as possible," she said.