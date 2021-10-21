Vaccination requirements are potentially keeping thousands of children from playing sports this season, say some of the province's largest athletic associations.

Hockey New Brunswick estimates about 10 per cent of players have "opted not to play this season due to the vaccine requirements," said the group's executive director Nic Jansen.

In New Brunswick, players over the age of 12 are required to show proof of vaccination in order to play.

Last year, HNB saw nearly 15,000 youths register for minor hockey.

Jansen said this season's registration numbers won't be finalized until mid- to late November, but even then, they won't be able to say for sure how their numbers are affected by COVID restrictions. He said his estimates are based on discussions with some minor hockey associations.

Since registration for many of them closed before the province imposed the proof of vaccination requirement on Sept. 15, participants who requested full refunds after that date are likely vaccine-related, said Jansen.

Nic Jansen, executive director of Hockey New Brunswick, says some players already registered requested refunds after the vaccine mandate was announced by the province. (Submitted by Nic Jansen)

Many other players are just now taking to the ice, having opted to vaccinate following the Sept. 15 announcement, rather than sit out the season.

When proof of vaccinations were first announced, Jansen said Hockey New Brunswick got a lot of negative feedback. He said some people mistakenly thought it was a Hockey New Brunswick regulation, rather than one imposed by the province on all non-profit and sports organizations.

"But overall, I think everyone's supportive of the decision and it's keeping the players safer," said Jansen.

Basketball

Basketball New Brunswick, meanwhile, is expecting a roughly 2.5 per cent drop in registration, based on the numbers from a recently run program, says Tyler Slipp, the director of operations.

Slipp said BNB was in the middle of running a program for 12- and 13-year-olds last month when the province imposed the requirement for full vaccination.

Of the 200 youths taking part, five kids pulled out completely, while 14 others missed some activities while waiting to fulfil the vaccination requirements, said Slipp.

Tyler Slipp, the director of operations for Basketball New Brunswick, says some players have already pulled out of basketball programs after the vaccine requirement was announced. (Submitted by Tyler Slipp)

If that 2.5 per cent drop-out rate holds for overall registration, that could mean nearly 200 young people will not play this year, based on the roughly 7,000-strong association.

With the current state of COVID-19 cases in the province, Slipp worries that even more parents will decide to pull their kids out of sports — fully vaccinated or not.

"I've had those tough discussions with my own wife about, 'What activities are we going to put our kids in with how the case numbers look in the province? And what do we want to expose them to?'"

If parents decide not to register their fully vaccinated children, out of an abundance of caution, the number of kids sitting out this season could go even higher, says Slipp.

Spectators in rinks

Unlike last year, there are currently no limitations on the number of spectators in a facility, as long as they have proof of vaccination and wear masks, of course.

Following guidelines established by the province, Hockey New Brunswick isn't limiting spectators in rinks, although some facilities will impose their own restrictions this season. (City of Calgary)

Last year, all facilities limited the number of spectators who could watch games. Most small rinks, for example, allowed only one person per player — and no one was allowed to watch practices.

Jansen said current restrictions from the province don't place any limits on spectators, but he said he's aware of some rinks that have imposed their own restrictions.

School sports

The Department of Education was asked on Wednesday about what school sports would look like this year, but no information was provided by publication time. Similarly, no information was provided about spectators at games or the use of school facilities by outside groups.