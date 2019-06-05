UNBSJ hoping to move MBA program to city's uptown

The University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus is hoping to move its master of business administration students into a seldom-used building in the city's uptown, says outgoing president Eddy Campbell.

In 2005, Scotiabank donated a landmark four-storey bank building facing King's Square to the university.

It was renamed the Grand Hall but is rarely used by UNB, although some areas on the upper floors has been rented out as office space.

As recently as 2017, the university considered selling the building to Saint John for use as a city hall.

That could change dramatically in the near future if funding applications made by the university are successful.

This week, Campbell told city councillors the plan is to move the MBA program into the building's three upper floors with Economic Development Greater Saint John (EDGSJ) turning the ground floor into a business incubation centre.

There are 72 master's students in the university's Saint John program, but Campbell said he expects a "significant" increase in that number as part of UNB's strategic planning process.

"We have great hopes that the interaction between the entrepreneurs on the first floor and the new MBA students up on the second and third floors will produce some really interesting collaborations," said Campbell.

Uptown business hub

EDGSJ CEO Ron Gaudet said he can't yet comment on the incubation project, but he is "thrilled" with the university's proposal to move some of its programs into the city's uptown.

If successful, he said, that would put business students close to headquarters for Irving Oil, J.D. Irving and Cooke Aquaculture along with three of the Atlantic region's biggest IT companies.

Dave Forestell, owner of Slocum and Ferris in the Saint John City Market, says it would be 'fantastic' to have UNBSJ student programs located in the uptown. (Connell Smith, CBC)

"I think the time might be right to really build on that, to use the uptown as a percolating point for research, post-secondary, industry and government to come together," said Gaudet.



The addition of 70 or more adult students into the city centre could also add to the vibrancy of the uptown — the one area of Saint John that posted population growth in the 2016 census.

Dave Forestell, owner of Slocum and Ferris, a restaurant and cafe in the City Market just across the street from the university's Grand Hall, said the students and instructors would be a welcome addition to the area.

"That would be fantastic," said Forestell. "That's sort of one of the things, I guess, we're missing in the uptown, that fabric of the slightly older students."

Those comments were echoed in a statement Wednesday from Dr. Petra Hauf, UNB's vice-president for Saint John.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for us and Uptown," said Hauf.

"It will give our MBA students the chance to become more involved in the business community on a formal, and informal basis, as they work on projects, gather at the Market and enjoy what Saint John has to offer."