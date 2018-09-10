Arson charges pending after car fire near UNB pub

One man has been arrested after a car was allegedly set on fire near a campus pub and propane tanks at the University of New Brunswick.

"Arson charges are pending," said Fredericton police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

The man is to appear in court in November.

The car was in the loading dock near the campus's popular pub the Cellar.

Patrick Hanson, the manager of the pub, said no special events were being held Sunday night when the fire occurred, but about 60 to 70 people were in the Cellar.

Fredericton police arrested a man after a car fire on the campus on Sunday in the loading dock of the popular Cellar pub. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

He didn't know if the person involved in the fire knew the loading dock was for the pub.

"We didn't evacuate the Cellar because the fire was a good distance from the building," he said. "In my judgment, the customers were safe and secure inside the building rather than outside the building."

Arif Hasin was on patrol with campus security when he saw smoke coming from the car.

"I think the gas tank blew up at one point," he said.

He said security and police moved the students away from the area.

They also had to remove propane tanks in the loading dock, he said.

"It was huge," he said.

The car was destroyed by the fire, and the pavement sustained some damage.

UNB declined to comment because of the police investigation.