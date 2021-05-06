Mount A cancels in-person exams, but UNB and STU stick with on-campus tests

A New Brunswick university has cancelled in-person exams because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Mount Allison University in Sackville cancelled in-person exams because of an increasing number of COVID cases on campus. There are five confirmed cases of the virus on campus.

"All December examinations from Dec. 15-18 will either be online, postponed, or cancelled," said the university in a post on its website. "Each professor will determine the exam format and communicate with students directly."

The university is also asking employees to work from home if possible and asking students who can return home for Christmas break to do so as soon as possible.

No change in Fredericton, Saint John

Meanwhile the province's two other English universities are keeping things as they are.

In-person exams are still scheduled for the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton and Saint John campuses.

"Exam traffic will be managed and directed through designated entrances and exits," said university spokesperson Heather Campbell.

"UNB is monitoring the situation carefully. At this time, we do not anticipate any changes to our operations, including in-person exams."

In-person exams are also continuing at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

"Our exams are a mix of take-home exams, remote exams delivered through our learning software, and in-person exams," said Jeffrey Carleton, the associate vice-president of communications for STU.

"The in-person exams are conducted in classrooms that are set-up for appropriate distancing and students are masked."

CBC News reached out to the University of Moncton for an update on their exam plans, but has yet to receive a response.