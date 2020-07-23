University athlete prepares for possibility of no basketball in the fall

This story is part of a series on the impact of COVID-19 on New Brunswick athletes

When Kylee Speedy of Fredericton committed to going to the University of New Brunswick for her first year of university basketball, she couldn't have imagined how that season was going to look.

And she still can't.

Speedy had hoped to play for the UNB Reds in the fall, but Atlantic University Sport announced in June that there would be no games until at least 2021.

"First semester is going to be pretty hard for sure because I was really looking forward to the basketball side of it," said the recent Leo Hayes High School grad.

"Game days are my favourite days of the year for sure, and not having those game days at the end of the week will make school a lot harder, it will make everything a lot harder.

Kylee Speedy considered going to two schools to continue her basketball career. She had to choose between UNB, and Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Since both schools had the program she wanted to take, the decision came down to basketball.

"I probably shouldn't say this but it was almost all basketball," said Speedy.

Motivation

The earliest Speedy could play a game is January. (Andy Campbell)

Speedy has spent her basketball career focusing on the next challenge - what she needs to improve on to make it at the next level and how she can help her team win the next game.

Her latest challenge is new for her. She has to find ways to stay motivated.

"Now not really knowing what's ahead, I find it's hard to motivate yourself to keep going. Sometimes when I'm running it's like I'm running for nothing," said Speedy.

When Speedy wasn't able to leave home because of COVID-19 restrictions, she spent her time shooting hoops in her driveway and practicing dribbling in her basement.

But shooting outside put her against the outdoor ball player's greatest nemesis.

"It's so hard. There's nothing more frustrating than trying to shoot with wind," said Speedy.

Speedy graduated from Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton during the pandemic. (Andy Campbell)

She also couldn't practice her three point shooting, which is her specialty, because her driveway wasn't big enough.

At the start of the pandemic, Speedy pushed herself. She saw it as her chance to get better while other players may have been taking the time off.

But after a few weeks, her motivation dropped.

"Every single day, just doing the same thing, it felt like no outcome really," said Speedy.

It took Speedy's future teammates at UNB to help her get back to work. The team started a group chat online, so players could discuss and update each other on their workouts.

"It does feel weird, but we have to think past that point and I still know that it's important to keep working hard even though it feels like there is no outcome, there will be. It's just further away," said Speedy.

Back to the hardwood

Speedy is looking forward to lacing up her basketball shoes and playing a game again. (Andy Campbell)

Speedy is looking forward to the day when she can get back to playing the sport she loves.

"I can't even wait to put on my basketball shoes," said Speedy. "I could go for a team hard practice and run a bunch and I think I would still like it, let alone a game."

Speedy's father, Jeff Speedy, has coached the women's basketball team at UNB since 2006, so Kylee Speedy has been watching the team play for most of her life.

This was going to be the year she got to make the move from the stands to the court, but since COVID-19 put that on hold, she doesn't know when her first game might be.

Teams can practice, but with restrictions. Six players, with the supervision of a coach, can practice at a time. There are also no restrictions on athlete only scrimmages without the supervision of a coach.

Speedy and the Reds have already worked on some skills at the court at Wilmot Park in Fredericton.

The best case scenario will be if teams can get back to games in January, but Atlantic University Sport hasn't said if team sports such as basketball will resume then.

But once basketball is back, Speedy said, the first game will be pretty special.

"That's kind of what's keeping me motivated right now, just thinking about that first game that I can play in, and yeah, that day is probably going to be the best day ever," said Speedy.