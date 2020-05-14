Virtual learning adds to university students' skills, says economics professor
Pandemic might not be best time to take year off after high school graduation, prof says
Online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed university students to develop a wide array of new skills, says an associate professor of economics at the University of Toronto.
Many students thrive on human interaction, but Elizabeth Dhuey says many of her students are benefiting from taking university classes online.
"This is really going to help them in the long-term because this is the future of their work," she told Information Morning Moncton.
Dhuey said many of her students are learning to co-ordinate with students in other time zones in Canada and around the world. They're learning to deliver class projects digitally by relying on different programs.
"Some students are thriving," she said.
But Dhuey admitted online learning isn't for everyone — particularly for those who struggle with organization or need to be around other people.
Taking a year off
This time of year, many Grade 12 students are applying to post-secondary schools or trying to decide what they want to do after they graduate.
Dhuey said she normally would suggest graduates take a year off between high school and university. It's the perfect time for high school graduates to think about becoming adults while they travel to different places or work.
But that could be challenging in 2021.
"Now the opportunity for travel is incredibly limited and the job opportunities for high school graduates is limited," she said.
"I'm not sure what you would be gaining."
Dhuey said she can appreciate that heading toward high school graduation can be a stressful time, especially in a pandemic.
But she said there are staff and faculty at universities across Canada doing their best to make sure students get a good learning experience.
With files from Information Morning Moncton
