Man arrested during closure of Canada-U.S. border charged in Woodstock

One of the two men arrested during an incident Friday that closed the Canada-U.S. border between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, has made his first court appearance.

Bailey Roy, 21, of Halifax was charged in Woodstock provincial court Monday with wilfully obstructing peace officers in the execution of their duties.

Roy is still in custody and will have a bail hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

RCMP said two men were arrested Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after the Houlton border crossing was closed for much of the day and traffic was forced to other crossings.

The other man's name has not yet been released, but he is a 22-year-old from Middle Sackville, N.S.

Police have said they got a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. entry points around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The two men inside the vehicle refused to speak with police officers or Canada Border Services agents and would not get out of the vehicle, police said.

An RCMP armoured vehicle headed toward the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing Friday afternoon. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Traffic on both sides of the border was disrupted, and the crossing remained closed until 10 p.m.

Roy and the second man were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the vehicle they were driving was seized.

Highway crews put up detour signs, directing traffic to St. Stephen. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The U.S Border Patrol has said the men could also be charged in the U.S.